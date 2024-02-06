Special Weather Statement issued February 6 at 1:49PM CST by NWS Paducah KY
All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
Our opinion: VintageNOW fashion show ends; thanks for the memories and the support for Safe House - home hero image
OpinionFebruary 6
Our opinion: VintageNOW fashion show ends; thanks for the memories and the suppo...Our opinion: VintageNOW fashion show ends; thanks for the memories and the support for Safe HouseThe iconic VintageNOW fashion show in Cape Girardeau concludes after raising more than $1 million for charity. Founder Deb Maevers announces a shift to smaller community events, keeping the spirit ali...
Cigarettes, alcohol use dropping among Missouri teens
MissouriFeb. 6
Cigarettes, alcohol use dropping among Missouri teensMissouri teens were using fewer cigarettes, alcohol and marijuana in 2024, but vaping remained prevalent. Prescription drug and over-the-counter medication use has increased, raising new concerns.
By Meg Cunningham ~ Beacon: Missouri

Top Stories

Sikeston pals have a ‘Super’ interest in Sunday’s BIG game
NewsFebruary 6
Sikeston pals have a ‘Super’ interest in Sunday’s BIG game Sikeston friends Tyler Anderson and Bobby Gray are gearing up for a Super Bowl showdown as their favorite teams, the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, face off. Their friendly rivalry includes playful wagers and spirited debates.
By Tom Davis ~ Contributing writer/Standard Democrat
The rise of esports at SEMO, around the country
SportsFebruary 6
The rise of esports at SEMO, around the countryEsports is taking over college campuses, evolving from a hobby to a career path. With over 200 U.S. colleges offering varsity teams and degrees, students are gaining skills for diverse industries.
By Beto Vaca Diez ~ Southeast Arrow
Southeast Missouri State University announces sole finalist for president role
EducationFebruary 6
Southeast Missouri State University announces sole finalist for president roleSoutheast Missouri State University's Presidential Search Advisory Committee has chosen Brad Hodson as the sole finalist for its next president, following Carlos Vargas. Hodson, from Missouri Southern State University, will visit campus Feb. 12.
J.C. Reeves avatar
J.C. Reeves
Missouri Republicans consider delaying voter-approved minimum wage hike, paid sick leave
MissouriFebruary 6
Missouri Republicans consider delaying voter-approved minimum wage hike, paid sick leaveMissouri Republicans are considering delaying the implementation of a voter-approved minimum wage hike and paid sick leave provisions. The proposed changes aim to balance voter intentions with business concerns, as lawmakers review several bills that could modify t...
By Rudi Keller ~ Missouri Independent
Stock market today: Wall Street finishes mixed as strong fashion, tobacco stocks offset Ford's drop
BusinessFebruary 6
Stock market today: Wall Street finishes mixed as strong fashion, tobacco stocks offset Ford's dropWall Street closed mixed as gains in fashion and tobacco stocks, like Tapestry and Philip Morris, balanced out declines in Ford and Qualcomm. The S&P 500 rose 0.4%, while the Dow dropped 0.3%.
STAN CHOE, Associated Press
Pro Picks: Eagles will beat the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, preventing Kansas City from a three-peat
SportsFebruary 6
Pro Picks: Eagles will beat the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, preventing Kansas City from a three-peatPro Picks predicts the Eagles will defeat the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, ending Kansas City's bid for a three-peat. Despite the Chiefs' strong record, Philadelphia's dynamic offense and top defense pose a major challenge.
ROB MAADDI, Associated Press
Advertisement
News
Police report 2-7-25
NewsFeb. 6
Police report 2-7-25
Man arrested after brief standoff in Sikeston
NewsFeb. 6
Man arrested after brief standoff in Sikeston
Dexter School District under scrutiny: Parents allege inappropriate search of student
NewsFeb. 6
Dexter School District under scrutiny: Parents allege inappropriate search of student
Lamb waives extradition; attorney vows to 'vigorously defend' client to prevent repeat of history in Lawless case
NewsFeb. 6
Lamb waives extradition; attorney vows to 'vigorously defend' client to prevent repeat of history in Lawless case
Media Gallery
As Trump pushes the limits of presidential power, the courts push back
WorldFeb. 6
As Trump pushes the limits of presidential power, the courts...
WASHINGTON (AP) — A familiar pattern has emerged since President
Latest
Here's how Rubio's first trip abroad as top US diplomat got overshadowed by foreign policy at home
WorldFeb. 6
Here's how Rubio's first trip abroad as top US diplomat got overshadowed by foreign policy at home
Trump administration sues Chicago in latest crackdown on 'sanctuary' cities
WorldFeb. 6
Trump administration sues Chicago in latest crackdown on 'sanctuary' cities
Stock market today: Wall Street finishes mixed as strong fashion, tobacco stocks offset Ford's drop
BusinessFeb. 6
Stock market today: Wall Street finishes mixed as strong fashion, tobacco stocks offset Ford's drop
NCAA changes transgender policy to limit women's competition to athletes assigned female at birth
WorldFeb. 6
NCAA changes transgender policy to limit women's competition to athletes assigned female at birth
Top Story by Section
Cape Central High School names Drew Church as new principal
EducationFeb. 6
Cape Central High School names Drew Church as new principal
Today in History: Feb. 6
HistoryFeb. 6
Today in History: Feb. 6
Hurtgen: The power of play
FaithFeb. 1
Hurtgen: The power of play
Photo gallery: Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri hosts Circus After Dark
Arts & EntertainmentFeb. 5
Photo gallery: Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri hosts Circus After Dark
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Current Weather
Light Rain Likely
Thu 645°F
51°45°
7 DAYS FORECAST
Fri 7
Mostly Cloudy then Patchy Drizzle
45°39°
Sat 8
Light Rain Likely
60°29°
Sun 9
Mostly Sunny
42°30°
Mon 10
Chance Rain And Snow
43°31°
Tue 11
Chance Rain And Snow
37°27°
Wed 12
Chance Rain And Snow
35°24°
Sports
Matukewicz, Redhawks adapting to new frontier of college football recruiting landscape
SportsFeb. 6
Matukewicz, Redhawks adapting to new frontier of college football recruiting landscape
Defensive adjustments propel Woodland Cardinals to triumph against Scott City
SportsFeb. 6
Defensive adjustments propel Woodland Cardinals to triumph against Scott City
Photo Gallery: Notre Dame wins Splash Out Cancer girls swim meet
SportsFeb. 5
Photo Gallery: Notre Dame wins Splash Out Cancer girls swim meet
Redhawks add new quarterback, reload with FBS transfers in 2025 signing class
SportsFeb. 5
Redhawks add new quarterback, reload with FBS transfers in 2025 signing class
Editorial
OpinionFeb. 6
Parker: Elon Musk should take on Social Security
OpinionFeb. 6
Goldberg: Many will lie about the consequences of Trump's tariffs...
OpinionFeb. 6
Speak Out: Misinformation at the Sportsplex, a call for facts ove...
OpinionFeb. 6
Prayer 2-6-25
Business
B Magazine: Groundbreaking progress at Semo Industrial Park promises economic boost for Scott City
BusinessFeb. 4
B Magazine: Groundbreaking progress at Semo Industrial Park promises economic boost for Scott City
Sponsored: Pickleball in the Cape Girardeau area takes off
BusinessFeb. 4
Sponsored: Pickleball in the Cape Girardeau area takes off
Wall Street swings after Trump announces tariffs and then puts some on hold
BusinessFeb. 3
Wall Street swings after Trump announces tariffs and then puts some on hold
Cape Girardeau Andy's franchise wins company’s top honor
BusinessFeb. 3
Cape Girardeau Andy's franchise wins company’s top honor
Health
Superhero luncheon set to raise funds for children's mental health needs
HealthFeb. 1
Superhero luncheon set to raise funds for children's mental health needs
B Magazine: Boost your health span: Expert tips on using technology, nutrition, and exercise
HealthJan. 30
B Magazine: Boost your health span: Expert tips on using technology, nutrition, and exercise
Halt of CDC's weekly scientific report stalls bird flu studies
HealthJan. 30
Halt of CDC's weekly scientific report stalls bird flu studies
Sports betting is coming to Missouri; fund to help prevent problem gambling will follow
HealthJan. 29
Sports betting is coming to Missouri; fund to help prevent problem gambling will follow
Food
Recipe Swap: Transform your meals with these dill pickle-inspired dishes and snacks
FoodFeb. 6
Recipe Swap: Transform your meals with these dill pickle-inspired dishes and snacks
Ask a foodie: If sleep is a luxury you can’t afford, Insomnia Cookies is a comfort you can
FoodFeb. 5
Ask a foodie: If sleep is a luxury you can’t afford, Insomnia Cookies is a comfort you can
Community Cookbook: Make macaroni and cheese with Melissa Turner of Jackson
FoodFeb. 3
Community Cookbook: Make macaroni and cheese with Melissa Turner of Jackson
Recipe Swap: Game day grub: mouthwatering appetizers and desserts to score big
FoodJan. 29
Recipe Swap: Game day grub: mouthwatering appetizers and desserts to score big
Community
Reviving tradition: St. Vincent de Paul School's newspaper returns after two decades
CommunityFeb. 6
Reviving tradition: St. Vincent de Paul School's newspaper returns after two decades
Gather SEMO to bring together worshipers for 25 hours of prayer
CommunityFeb. 5
Gather SEMO to bring together worshipers for 25 hours of prayer
A lifetime of devotion: Carolyn Crites celebrates 57 years of perfect church attendance
CommunityFeb. 5
A lifetime of devotion: Carolyn Crites celebrates 57 years of perfect church attendance
Conservation Column: Listen for the Spring Peepers
CommunityFeb. 4
Conservation Column: Listen for the Spring Peepers
external image - The Best Years Feb. 2025The Best Years Feb. 2025external image - B Magazine_Dec. 2024B Magazine_Dec. 2024external image - The Best Years: January 2025The Best Years: January 2025external image - The Best Years: December 2024The Best Years: December 2024external image - flourish: Winter 2024flourish: Winter 2024external image - The Best Years: November 2024The Best Years: November 2024external image - Flourish: Fall 2024 Flourish: Fall 2024 external image - B Magazine: October 2024B Magazine: October 2024external image - Here: 2024Here: 2024
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy