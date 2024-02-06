Special Weather Statement issued February 6 at 1:49PM CST by NWS Paducah KY
February 6
Our opinion: VintageNOW fashion show ends; thanks for the memories and the suppo...
Our opinion: VintageNOW fashion show ends; thanks for the memories and the support for Safe House
The iconic VintageNOW fashion show in Cape Girardeau concludes after raising more than $1 million for charity. Founder Deb Maevers announces a shift to smaller community events, keeping the spirit ali...
Missouri
Feb. 6
Cigarettes, alcohol use dropping among Missouri teens
Missouri teens were using fewer cigarettes, alcohol and marijuana in 2024, but vaping remained prevalent. Prescription drug and over-the-counter medication use has increased, raising new concerns.
By Meg Cunningham ~ Beacon: Missouri
Top Stories
News
February 6
Sikeston pals have a ‘Super’ interest in Sunday’s BIG game
Sikeston friends Tyler Anderson and Bobby Gray are gearing up for a Super Bowl showdown as their favorite teams, the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, face off. Their friendly rivalry includes playful wagers and spirited debates.
By Tom Davis ~ Contributing writer/Standard Democrat
Sports
February 6
The rise of esports at SEMO, around the country
Esports is taking over college campuses, evolving from a hobby to a career path. With over 200 U.S. colleges offering varsity teams and degrees, students are gaining skills for diverse industries.
By Beto Vaca Diez ~ Southeast Arrow
Education
February 6
Southeast Missouri State University announces sole finalist for president role
Southeast Missouri State University's Presidential Search Advisory Committee has chosen Brad Hodson as the sole finalist for its next president, following Carlos Vargas. Hodson, from Missouri Southern State University, will visit campus Feb. 12.
J.C. Reeves
Missouri
February 6
Missouri Republicans consider delaying voter-approved minimum wage hike, paid sick leave
Missouri Republicans are considering delaying the implementation of a voter-approved minimum wage hike and paid sick leave provisions. The proposed changes aim to balance voter intentions with business concerns, as lawmakers review several bills that could modify t...
By Rudi Keller ~ Missouri Independent
Business
February 6
Stock market today: Wall Street finishes mixed as strong fashion, tobacco stocks offset Ford's drop
Wall Street closed mixed as gains in fashion and tobacco stocks, like Tapestry and Philip Morris, balanced out declines in Ford and Qualcomm. The S&P 500 rose 0.4%, while the Dow dropped 0.3%.
STAN CHOE, Associated Press
Sports
February 6
Pro Picks: Eagles will beat the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, preventing Kansas City from a three-peat
Pro Picks predicts the Eagles will defeat the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, ending Kansas City's bid for a three-peat. Despite the Chiefs' strong record, Philadelphia's dynamic offense and top defense pose a major challenge.
ROB MAADDI, Associated Press
Business
Feb. 3
Cape Girardeau Andy's franchise wins company’s top honor
Education
Feb. 4
Photo gallery: Jackson's Red and Black Affair gala 2025
Obituaries
Jan. 30
Abigail Henson
Business
Feb. 3
BioKyowa facility among businesses sold to Chinese amino aci...
Obituaries
Feb. 4
Chad Moore
News
Feb. 3
Cape's Peter Kinder elected chairman of state Republican Par...
News
News
Feb. 6
Police report 2-7-25
News
Feb. 6
Man arrested after brief standoff in Sikeston
News
Feb. 6
Dexter School District under scrutiny: Parents allege inappropriate search of student
News
Feb. 6
Lamb waives extradition; attorney vows to 'vigorously defend' client to prevent repeat of history in Lawless case
World
Feb. 6
As Trump pushes the limits of presidential power, the courts...
WASHINGTON (AP) — A familiar pattern has emerged since President
Latest
World
Feb. 6
Here's how Rubio's first trip abroad as top US diplomat got overshadowed by foreign policy at home
World
Feb. 6
Trump administration sues Chicago in latest crackdown on 'sanctuary' cities
Business
Feb. 6
Stock market today: Wall Street finishes mixed as strong fashion, tobacco stocks offset Ford's drop
World
Feb. 6
NCAA changes transgender policy to limit women's competition to athletes assigned female at birth
Education
Feb. 6
Cape Central High School names Drew Church as new principal
History
Feb. 6
Today in History: Feb. 6
Faith
Feb. 1
Hurtgen: The power of play
Arts & Entertainment
Feb. 5
Photo gallery: Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri hosts Circus After Dark
Sports
Sports
Feb. 6
Matukewicz, Redhawks adapting to new frontier of college football recruiting landscape
Sports
Feb. 6
Defensive adjustments propel Woodland Cardinals to triumph against Scott City
Sports
Feb. 5
Photo Gallery: Notre Dame wins Splash Out Cancer girls swim meet
Sports
Feb. 5
Redhawks add new quarterback, reload with FBS transfers in 2025 signing class
Opinion
Feb. 6
Parker: Elon Musk should take on Social Security
Opinion
Feb. 6
Goldberg: Many will lie about the consequences of Trump's tariffs...
Opinion
Feb. 6
Speak Out: Misinformation at the Sportsplex, a call for facts ove...
Opinion
Feb. 6
Prayer 2-6-25
Business
Feb. 4
B Magazine: Groundbreaking progress at Semo Industrial Park promises economic boost for Scott City
Business
Feb. 4
Sponsored: Pickleball in the Cape Girardeau area takes off
Business
Feb. 3
Wall Street swings after Trump announces tariffs and then puts some on hold
Business
Feb. 3
Cape Girardeau Andy's franchise wins company’s top honor
Health
Feb. 1
Superhero luncheon set to raise funds for children's mental health needs
Health
Jan. 30
B Magazine: Boost your health span: Expert tips on using technology, nutrition, and exercise
Health
Jan. 30
Halt of CDC's weekly scientific report stalls bird flu studies
Health
Jan. 29
Sports betting is coming to Missouri; fund to help prevent problem gambling will follow
Food
Feb. 6
Recipe Swap: Transform your meals with these dill pickle-inspired dishes and snacks
Food
Feb. 5
Ask a foodie: If sleep is a luxury you can’t afford, Insomnia Cookies is a comfort you can
Food
Feb. 3
Community Cookbook: Make macaroni and cheese with Melissa Turner of Jackson
Food
Jan. 29
Recipe Swap: Game day grub: mouthwatering appetizers and desserts to score big
Community
Feb. 6
Reviving tradition: St. Vincent de Paul School's newspaper returns after two decades
Community
Feb. 5
Gather SEMO to bring together worshipers for 25 hours of prayer
Community
Feb. 5
A lifetime of devotion: Carolyn Crites celebrates 57 years of perfect church attendance
Community
Feb. 4
Conservation Column: Listen for the Spring Peepers
