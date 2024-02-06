Delight your taste buds with a medley of flavorful recipes

I had trouble making up my mind about a theme for today’s recipe column, so I decided to just share a few recipes that I have been wanting to make for a couple of weeks.
As I come across a recipe that I haven’t made in a long time, or are just hungry for it, I set them aside to make and these made the list. You’ll find recipes from clam chowder to an Asian chicken and cranberry salad to a delicious caramel-filled bar cookie. I have made blueberry buckle many years but have not made Alton Brown’s version, so it is a must-try.
Enjoy!
New England Clam Chowder
• 1/2 cup celery, chopped
• 2 cups heavy cream
• 1 cup yellow onions, chopped
• 1/2-pound bacon, medium diced
• 1 tablespoon fresh thyme, chopped
• 2 tablespoons parsley, finely chopped
• 1-pound white potatoes, peeled
• 2-pound little neck clams, shucked
• 1 cup leeks, chopped
• 1 carrot, peeled and diced
• 3 bay leaves
• 4 cups clam juice
• Salt and pepper
• 1/2 cup flour
In a heavy stock pot, over medium-high heat, render the bacon, until crispy, about 8 minutes. Stir in the leeks, onions, celery and carrots. Sauté for about 2 minutes or until the vegetables start to wilt. Season the vegetables with salt and pepper. Add the bay leaves and thyme.
Stir in the flour and cook for 2 minutes. Add the potatoes. Stir in the clam juice. Bring the liquid up to a boil and reduce to a simmer. Simmer the mixture until the potatoes are fork tender, about 12 minutes. Add the heavy cream and bring up to simmer. Add the clams and simmer for 2 minutes. Stir in the parsley. Season with salt and pepper if needed.
Ladle into shallow bowls and serve. Yields: 6-8 servings.
Source: www.bigoven.com
Chicken Stuffed Crescent Roll-Ups
• 1 package crescent roll dough
• 2 cups cooked chicken, shredded
• 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
• 1/2 cup mayonnaise
• 1/4 cup chopped green onions
• 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
• 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
• 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
• 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley (optional for garnish)
(Feel free to make some substitutions to cater to dietary restrictions. For instance, you can use Greek yogurt instead of mayonnaise for a lighter option, or try a dairy-free cheese to make it suitable for lactose-intolerant guests.)
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
In a mixing bowl, combine shredded chicken, cheddar cheese, mayonnaise, chopped green onions, garlic powder, and black pepper.
Unroll the crescent roll dough and separate into triangles. Place a spoonful of the chicken mixture onto the wide end of each crescent roll triangle. Roll up the crescent rolls, starting from the wide end, and place them on the prepared baking sheet. Sprinkle the tops with grated Parmesan cheese.
Bake for 12-15 minutes, or until the crescent rolls are golden brown and cooked through.
Garnish with chopped fresh parsley before serving, if desired.
Note: Ensure the chicken is finely shredded to make rolling easier. Don’t overfill the crescent rolls to avoid spillage. For a crispy finish, brush the tops with a bit of melted butter before baking.
Flavor enhancements: Add a dash of hot sauce to the chicken mixture for a spicy kick.
Texture improvements: Incorporate a bit of cream cheese into the filling for extra creaminess.
Complementary side dishes: Pair with a fresh green salad or a bowl of tomato soup.
Beverage recommendations: Serve with a chilled glass of white wine or a refreshing iced tea.
Source: optimalrecipes.com
Southern Breakfast Enchiladas with Sausage Gravy
Imagine a breakfast that combines the comfort of home-cooked meals with the bold flavors of the South. Our Southern Breakfast Enchiladas with Sausage Gravy does just that, offering a hearty start to your day. Wrapped in soft tortillas, the enchiladas are loaded with a savory mix of spiced sausage, golden tater tots, and creamy scrambled eggs, all smothered under a thick, peppery sausage gravy.
• 1 pound ground breakfast sausage
• 1/2 cup diced onion
• 1 jalapeno, minced
• 1/3 cup all-purpose flour
• 2 3/4 cups milk
• 1/4 teaspoon salt
• 1/4 teaspoon pepper
• 10 large eggs
• 2 tablespoons butter
• 2 cups cooked tater tots
• 1 cup shredded Pepper Jack cheese
• 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
• 10 fajita-size flour tortillas
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and lightly grease a 9×13-inch baking dish.
In a large nonstick pan over medium-high heat, cook the sausage, crumbling it as it cooks. When half done, add the onion and jalapeno.
Remove 1 cup of the sausage mixture with a slotted spoon and set aside.
In the same pan, sprinkle flour over the remaining sausage and cook for 1 minute, stirring continuously. Gradually whisk in the milk and simmer until thickened. Remove from heat.
In a separate pan, melt butter and lightly scramble the eggs, seasoning with salt and pepper. Remove from heat while slightly undercooked.
Combine the reserved sausage mixture, tater tots, scrambled eggs, and half of both cheeses in a medium bowl.
Distribute about 1/2 cup of the filling across each tortilla, roll them up, and place seam side down in the baking dish.
Pour the sausage gravy over the enchiladas and sprinkle with the remaining cheese.
Bake for 30-40 minutes until golden and bubbly.
Source: recipes.taskuptools.com
Alton Brown’s Blueberry Buckle
Due to their intense color, balanced flavor and unique texture, blueberries are my favorite fruit for baking. And when it comes to baking, you can’t beat a buckle, an old-fashioned streusel-topped blueberry coffee cake.
Although I may be a loyal cobbler fan, I think it’s high time Americans rediscover the art of the buckle.
For The Topping:
• 1/2 cup sugar
• 1/3 cup cake flour
• 1/2 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
• 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, cubed and chilled
For The Cake:
• 2 cups cake flour
• 1 teaspoon baking powder
• 1 teaspoon kosher salt
• 1 teaspoon ground ginger
• 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature
• 3/4 cup sugar
• 1 large egg
• 1/2 cup whole milk
• 3 cups fresh blueberries
Combine the sugar, flour, and nutmeg in a small bowl then work in the butter, using a fork or pastry cutter to combine. Work until the mixture has a crumb-like texture. Set aside.
Heat the oven to 375 degrees. Spray a 9-inch square glass baking dish with nonstick cooking spray and set aside.
Whisk the flour, baking powder, salt and ginger together in a medium bowl and set aside.
In a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, beat together the butter and sugar on medium speed until light and fluffy, approximately 1 minute. Reduce the speed a bit and thoroughly incorporate the egg. Reduce speed to low and add one-third of the flour mixture. Once incorporated, add one-third of the milk then repeat alternating until all ingredients are combined.
Gently stir in the blueberries and pour the mixture into the prepared baking dish and sprinkle on the topping mixture.
Bake on the middle rack of the oven until golden, about 45 minutes. Cool for 30 minutes before serving.
Source: altonbrown.com
Chicken and Dressing Casserole
• 2 pounds of chicken tenderloins
• 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
• 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
• 1 (10.5 ounce) can cream of celery soup
• 1 (10.5 ounce) can cream of chicken soup
• 1/4 cup milk
• 6-ounce box Stove Top chicken stuffing mix
• 1 1/2 cups chicken broth
• Fresh or dried parsley for garnish (optional)
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Spray an 11x7-inch baking dish with cooking spray, and set aside.
Cut 2 pounds of chicken tenderloins into bite-sized pieces and place them into the baking dish.
Toss the chicken pieces with 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt and 1/2 teaspoon black pepper.
In a small bowl, whisk together 10.5 ounces can cream of celery soup, 10.5 ounces can cream of chicken soup, and 1/4 cup milk until smooth.
Pour the sauce over the chicken pieces and smooth it out, so all of the chicken is covered.
Evenly sprinkle the 6-ounce box Stove Top chicken stuffing mix on top.
Pour 1 1/2 cups chicken broth on top of the stuffing mix, and make sure that all of the stuffing is moistened by the broth.
Cover with foil and bake for 40 minutes. Take the foil off and bake for an additional 5 minutes to lightly brown the top.
Garnish with fresh or dried parsley (optional) and serve. When serving, scoop up some of the gravy at the bottom and drizzle it over each serving.
Note: Sautéing the chicken with onions, garlic, and spices for added flavor.
Incorporating vegetables like peas, carrots, or green beans for a nutritional boost and color.
Adding a layer of cheese or a sprinkle of herbs for extra flavor and texture.
Source: efilres.com
Asian Chicken Cranberry Salad
• 2 cups cooked chicken, shredded or diced
• 4 cups mixed greens (such as spinach, arugula, and romaine)
• 1 cup shredded carrots
• 1 cup red cabbage, thinly sliced
• 1/2 cup dried cranberries
• 1/2 cup sliced almonds or chopped peanuts
• 1/4 cup green onions, chopped
For the Dressing:
• 1/4 cup soy sauce
• 2 tablespoons rice vinegar
• 1 tablespoon sesame oil
• 1 tablespoon honey or maple syrup
• 1 teaspoon fresh ginger, grated
• 1 garlic clove, minced
• Salt and pepper to taste
Prepare the Salad: In a large salad bowl, combine the mixed greens, shredded carrots, red cabbage, dried cranberries, sliced almonds, and green onions. Add the cooked chicken to the salad bowl and toss gently to combine.
Make the Dressing: In a small bowl, whisk together the soy sauce, rice vinegar, sesame oil, honey, grated ginger, and minced garlic until well combined. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
Dress the Salad: Pour the dressing over the salad and toss to coat all the ingredients evenly.
Serve: Serve the salad immediately or refrigerate for up to 2 hours to let the flavors meld.
Variations: Substitute the chicken with grilled tofu or tempeh for a plant-based protein option.
Add fresh fruit such as mandarin oranges or sliced apples for an extra burst of sweetness.
Replace the almonds with sunflower seeds or pumpkin seeds to make the salad nut-free.
Add a pinch of red pepper flakes or a splash of sriracha to the dressing for a spicy kick.
Use tamari or gluten-free soy sauce in place of regular soy sauce to make the dressing gluten-free.
Omit the honey or maple syrup, or use a sugar substitute like stevia to reduce the sugar content.
Substitute the mixed greens with kale, Swiss chard, or any other leafy greens you prefer.
Use olive oil or avocado oil instead of sesame oil if preferred.
Source: recipecs.com
Pumpkin Pecan Dump Cake
This Pumpkin Pecan Dump Cake serves up all of the great flavors of a pumpkin pie without the work! A cake mix works the magic into this easy and delicious fall dessert recipe!
• 1 can (29 ounces) pumpkin purée
• 1 can (12 ounces) evaporated milk
• 3 large eggs
• 1 cup brown sugar
• 2 teaspoons cinnamon
• 1 and 1/2 cup coarsely chopped pecans
• 1 box (15.25 ounces) spice cake mix
• 3/4 cup melted butter
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9×13-inch baking dish with cooking spray.
In a large mixing bowl, combine pumpkin purée, evaporated milk, eggs, brown sugar and cinnamon. Spread pumpkin mixture into prepared baking dish.
Scatter the spice cake mix over top of the pumpkin mixture. Try to add it in an even layer.
Pour melted butter as evenly as possible over top of the cake. Don’t worry about a few powdery sections on top of the cake. The mixture will combine together as it bakes and it’s perfect normal to have a few dry spots. Do not stir the butter into the cake mix. Top with pecans.
Bake in a 350-degree oven for 55 to 60 minutes.
Allow to cool at least 15 minutes before serving and this dessert is best if refrigerated for one to three hours before serving. It will firm up nicely. Save with a dollop of whipped cream and a sprinkled of ground cinnamon. (optional)
Notes: Substitutions: You can also substitute a yellow cake mix for the spice cake mix.
Coarsely chopped walnuts may be substituted for the pecans. Pumpkin pie spice can be substituted for 2 teaspoons of cinnamon.
Storage Instructions: Store cooled pumpkin dump cake in baking dish wrapped with plastic in the refrigerator for up to four days.
Source: shesnotcookin.com
Better Than Anything Bars
Better than anything bars are just in time for fall. Make them for those after school snacks, date nights, or even during a game.
Bars:
• 1 cup butter, softened
• 1 cup brown sugar, packed
• 1/2 cup white sugar
• 2 medium eggs
• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
• 2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
• 1 teaspoon baking soda
• 1 teaspoon salt
• 2 cups milk chocolate chips or semi-sweet chocolate chips
Caramel Sauce:
• 14 ounces of caramels, unwrapped; (or 14 ounces of caramel bits)
• 5 ounces, canned, evaporated milk (Do not use the whole can if your can is larger than 5 ounces - and most standard cans are larger than 5 ounces)
• 1/2 cup peanut butter
Bars: Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Prepare a 9x1-inch baking pan, by spraying it with no stick cooking spray.
In a mixing bowl, add the butter and sugars, and then cream them together until they are nice and fluffy. Then add the eggs one at a time, beating after each addition until just blended and then the vanilla extract, mix just to combine. Next add the flour, soda, and salt; mix until fully combined. Stir in the chocolate chips; you can do this by hand or just slightly with your mixer.
Place half of the cookie dough into the bottom of the baking pan and bake for 8-10 minutes.
Caramel Sauce: While the dough is baking, place the caramels and evaporated milk into a microwave safe bowl. Cook on power level 5 for 1-2 minutes, stirring at 30 second intervals. Add more time on power level 5 if the caramels are not combined with the milk.
When they are combined, add the peanut butter, and stir thoroughly.
Spread the mixture over the dough that is baked. Then drop the remaining dough, by teaspoons full, on top of the caramel mixture.
Bake this mixture for 17-20 minutes, or until the remaining dough is golden brown or the dough is baked through.
Source: myrecipetreasures.com
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.