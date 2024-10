A model uses a bubble machine during the Space Age segment of the 2024 VintageNOW fashion show Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. This year's theme was “emPower: Journey to the Future”. See more photos in a gallery at semissourian.com. Alyssa Lunsford ~ alunsford@semissourian.com

Olivia Walker opens the 2024 VintageNow fashion show with a song Alyssa Lunsford ~ alunsford@semissourian.com

Promo model Anna Davis walks the runway Alyssa Lunsford ~ alunsford@semissourian.com

Cherish Keller stops to model on the runway at the 2024 VintageNow fashion show Alyssa Lunsford ~ alunsford@semissourian.com

Kanani Guyton glides down the runway Alyssa Lunsford ~ alunsford@semissourian.com

KK Odom smiles into the crowd as she walks the runway Alyssa Lunsford ~ alunsford@semissourian.com

Brielle Blackman walks the runway during the Savage Beauty segment Alyssa Lunsford ~ alunsford@semissourian.com

Anneishia Criddle looks to the future in her Savage Beauty outfit Alyssa Lunsford ~ alunsford@semissourian.com

A model interacts with the crowd as she walks down the runway Alyssa Lunsford ~ alunsford@semissourian.com

A model wears a patch that says 'I AM fashion' Alyssa Lunsford ~ alunsford@semissourian.com

Audrey Daniel poses on the runway during the 2024 VintageNow fashion show Alyssa Lunsford ~ alunsford@semissourian.com

Olivia Walker plays Dot in the halftime show Alyssa Lunsford ~ alunsford@semissourian.com

A model carries a tire down the runway during the Savage Beauty segment Alyssa Lunsford ~ alunsford@semissourian.com

Ivy Brooks stikes a pose on the runway during the Savage Beauty segment Alyssa Lunsford ~ alunsford@semissourian.com

Olivia Walker as Dot wakes up Laura Deason as Sheryl during the halftime entertainment Alyssa Lunsford ~ alunsford@semissourian.com

A model walks down the runway during the Space Age segment Alyssa Lunsford ~ alunsford@semissourian.com

Katie Eggimann as Liona dances to the music Alyssa Lunsford ~ alunsford@semissourian.com

One of the performers from the halftime entertainment meant smiles as she dances Alyssa Lunsford ~ alunsford@semissourian.com

Laura Deason and Olivia Walker oil up Kori Demyan as Tinny Alyssa Lunsford ~ alunsford@semissourian.com

Kori Demyan, Kristen Boren, and Laura Deason dance together in Oz Alyssa Lunsford ~ alunsford@semissourian.com

Kori Demyan as Tinny shows off her heart she got Alyssa Lunsford ~ alunsford@semissourian.com

The halftime entertainment cast celebrate together Alyssa Lunsford ~ alunsford@semissourian.com

Brielle Blackman walks the runway during the Space Age segment Alyssa Lunsford ~ alunsford@semissourian.com

KK Odom gives the crowd a big smiles as she wears her Space Age outfit Alyssa Lunsford ~ alunsford@semissourian.com

Crystal Eifert throws up peace signs while in her Space Age outfit Alyssa Lunsford ~ alunsford@semissourian.com

Jordann Evans rocks her outfit down the runway Alyssa Lunsford ~ alunsford@semissourian.com

Cherish Keller smiles as she walks down the runway in Space Age gear Alyssa Lunsford ~ alunsford@semissourian.com

A model strikes a pose at the end of the runway during the 2024 VintageNow fashion show Alyssa Lunsford ~ alunsford@semissourian.com

Finale model Kacie Speight poses at the end of the runway Alyssa Lunsford ~ alunsford@semissourian.com

Models, hosts, and stylists all enjoy the runway as balloons and confetti fall on them at the end of the 2024 VintageNow fashion show Alyssa Lunsford ~ alunsford@semissourian.com

