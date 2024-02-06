All sections
BusinessOctober 21, 2024

Refinished furniture, chainsaw carvings available at The Rustic Room

The Rustic Room in Bollinger County offers unique refinished furniture and chainsaw carvings by a husband-wife duo.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
The Rustic Room in Grassy opened Saturday, Oct. 12. Owners Monica and Bobby Weston sell their refurbished furniture and chainsaw carvings among various antique goods at the store.
The Rustic Room in Grassy opened Saturday, Oct. 12. Owners Monica and Bobby Weston sell their refurbished furniture and chainsaw carvings among various antique goods at the store.Courtesy of Monica Weston

A logger and former furniture designer are taking their talents to a new antique store in Bollinger County. Husband-and-wife duo Bobby and Monica Weston opened The Rustic Room, a furniture, antique and vintage décor store, on Saturday, Oct. 12.

Monica Weston had been a furniture designer for several years and fell in love with designing. She started antiquing when the couple moved to Bollinger County, and they decided to combine their hobbies in a store. The couple are the only employees, with occasional help from their niece.

Located at 5139 Highway 34 in Grassy, the store sells Monica Weston’s refinished furniture, a variety of antique items and decorations, and Bobby Weston’s homemade chainsaw carvings.

“He’s a logger, so he has a lot of experience with chainsaws. It is a hobby, but it could be full-time. He’s very artistic and he likes doing things he wants to do,” Monica Weston said.

She approaches her refinishing work the same way she did when designing it. She said she likes it when the items she makes bring people joy.

“Displays are very important to me. I love setting it up. I love the hunt for it,” Weston said.

The inventory changes on a regular basis since Weston is often replenishing sold furniture with newly refinished pieces.

“Every time I sell something, I will go and refinish something else to put in that spot, … What they see today isn’t necessarily what they’re going to see tomorrow,” she said.

The Rustic Room is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. It will shut down for the winter in January, February and March and reopen in the spring.

Weston also operates a vendor stall at the Old Lutesville Emporium in Marble Hill and will continue to manage it.

