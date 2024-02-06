Refinished furniture, chainsaw carvings available at The Rustic Room

A logger and former furniture designer are taking their talents to a new antique store in Bollinger County. Husband-and-wife duo Bobby and Monica Weston opened The Rustic Room, a furniture, antique and vintage décor store, on Saturday, Oct. 12.

Monica Weston had been a furniture designer for several years and fell in love with designing. She started antiquing when the couple moved to Bollinger County, and they decided to combine their hobbies in a store. The couple are the only employees, with occasional help from their niece.

Located at 5139 Highway 34 in Grassy, the store sells Monica Weston’s refinished furniture, a variety of antique items and decorations, and Bobby Weston’s homemade chainsaw carvings.

“He’s a logger, so he has a lot of experience with chainsaws. It is a hobby, but it could be full-time. He’s very artistic and he likes doing things he wants to do,” Monica Weston said.

She approaches her refinishing work the same way she did when designing it. She said she likes it when the items she makes bring people joy.

“Displays are very important to me. I love setting it up. I love the hunt for it,” Weston said.

The inventory changes on a regular basis since Weston is often replenishing sold furniture with newly refinished pieces.