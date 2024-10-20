The Notre Dame Bulldogs have done it again.
Head coach Ray Reinagel’s squad slugged its way to a third straight District 1 softball title behind three early runs and a lights-out complete game from ace Taylor Kutz on the bump to outlast Farmington 3-1 on Monday, Oct. 21, in the Class 4 District 1 championship.
The victory marks Notre Dame’s fifth district title in the past six years and the program’s second under Reinagel.
“I coach for the postseason from the first day of practice,” the second-year head coach said. “Sometimes they don't understand that. ‘Why you hard on us so much for?’ I said, 'Because of this moment right here.'"
Seniors Colleen Jimerson, Kaelyn Nelson, Jacie Smith and Kutz were cornerstones to each of the Bulldogs' past three championship teams. Notre Dame’s senior class finished with more district championships (three) than district tournament losses (10-1).
“We've actually been really close since freshman year,” Kutz said. “I think all of us went to Jeff City tournament together freshman year and we've gotten closer over the years and blended well.”
Kutz struck out six while limiting Farmington (11-18) to one run across seven innings in front of her home crowd at the Notre Dame Regional High School Softball Field. The righty also scattered just five hits and one walk, while showcasing her electric stuff against a Farmington lineup that had averaged 8.3 runs per game in October.
Farmington senior slugger Elly Robbins blasted a solo shot in the top of the fourth inning to give the Knights' offense some life. That’s until Kutz settled into a rhythm after the lone blemish on her night, earning her second win of the postseason.
“Our hitters gave us three runs, so that made me feel a lot better,” Kutz said. “It was just one run and I knew our defense and our batters would make up for it, so I wasn't worried at all.”
At the plate, Smith and sophomore Lauren Estes propelled a big two-run first inning behind an RBI single and a sacrifice fly, respectively. Sophomore shortstop Ava Miller drove in the final run of the night on a fielder’s choice in the bottom of the second to provide Kutz with all the run support she needed.
For the third year in a row, Farmington was one step away from winning a district title. After being crowned District 1 champions in 2021, the Knights lost to the Bulldogs 8-5 and 10-4 in the 2022 and 2023 Class 4 District 1 finals, respectively.
This loss might sting the most.
“Their program has been a high-profile one for the last four or five years,” Reinagel said. “And one of the reasons is that pitcher on the mound, Elly Robbins. She's probably one of the best players I've seen come through here.
“I knew this was going to be this type of game, a 3-1 classic. The one who was going to make the least amount of mistakes was going to win. Just a great game.”
In the eyes of the players, Notre Dame is nowhere close to being finished. It’s a talented team with a unique blend of veteran prowess and young superstardom that has all the ingredients to make a deep state tournament run.
“I think we could go as far as it gets if we come out ready to play each game,” Kutz said.
Notre Dame will march into the Class 4 state tournament and face District 2 champion Cor Jesu Academy in the quarterfinals Saturday, Oct. 26, with a time and location TBD. The Lady Bulldogs fell to the Chargers 5-3 at the Jackson Softball Invitational back in August.
“We played Cor Jesu before,” he said. “We kind of know a little bit about them. They're a great hitting team, but I think we can put the ball in play against them, too, and compete well.”
Saxony Lutheran makes history
Notre Dame was not the only local program to bask in district championship glory Monday.
For the first time in Saxony Lutheran softball history, the Crusaders won the District 1 title with a decisive 5-1 victory over Doniphan in St. Louis. Sisters Lilly and Myra Roth paved the way, each driving in a run for a potent Saxony Lutheran offense that outscored district opposition 32-1 in the tournament.
Lilly Roth was dominant in her outing on the mound, pitching a one-run complete game behind three strikeouts. Slugger Maddie Preusser remained dangerous at the plate, logging two hits and two runs in the game. The hot-hitting senior went a combined 8 for 10 with 15 RBIs in the district tournament.
Saxony will take on District 2 champion Sullivan in the Class 3 state quarterfinals Saturday, Oct. 26, with a time and location TBD.
Jackson wins districts in extra-inning thriller
It took every ounce of fight out of the red-hot Jackson Indians to get by Oakville 3-2 (F/10) for their second straight Class 5 District 1 title Monday evening in St. Louis.
In the bottom of the tenth inning, senior Kimmora Carothers belted a walk-off single, scoring junior Joselyn Sauerbrunn, to punch their ticket to the state tournament.
Junior Ashlyn Dawes pitched a gem, as the reliable ace punched out six batters and allowed just one earned run through 10 innings, stifling an Oakville lineup that averaged 7.8 runs per game on the season entering the contest.
Jackson will open state tournament play against District 2 powerhouse Lafayette (Wildwood) on Saturday, Oct. 26, with a time and location TBD.
