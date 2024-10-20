The Notre Dame Bulldogs have done it again.

Head coach Ray Reinagel’s squad slugged its way to a third straight District 1 softball title behind three early runs and a lights-out complete game from ace Taylor Kutz on the bump to outlast Farmington 3-1 on Monday, Oct. 21, in the Class 4 District 1 championship.

The victory marks Notre Dame’s fifth district title in the past six years and the program’s second under Reinagel.

“I coach for the postseason from the first day of practice,” the second-year head coach said. “Sometimes they don't understand that. ‘Why you hard on us so much for?’ I said, 'Because of this moment right here.'"

Seniors Colleen Jimerson, Kaelyn Nelson, Jacie Smith and Kutz were cornerstones to each of the Bulldogs' past three championship teams. Notre Dame’s senior class finished with more district championships (three) than district tournament losses (10-1).

“We've actually been really close since freshman year,” Kutz said. “I think all of us went to Jeff City tournament together freshman year and we've gotten closer over the years and blended well.”

Kutz struck out six while limiting Farmington (11-18) to one run across seven innings in front of her home crowd at the Notre Dame Regional High School Softball Field. The righty also scattered just five hits and one walk, while showcasing her electric stuff against a Farmington lineup that had averaged 8.3 runs per game in October.

Farmington senior slugger Elly Robbins blasted a solo shot in the top of the fourth inning to give the Knights' offense some life. That’s until Kutz settled into a rhythm after the lone blemish on her night, earning her second win of the postseason.

“Our hitters gave us three runs, so that made me feel a lot better,” Kutz said. “It was just one run and I knew our defense and our batters would make up for it, so I wasn't worried at all.”

At the plate, Smith and sophomore Lauren Estes propelled a big two-run first inning behind an RBI single and a sacrifice fly, respectively. Sophomore shortstop Ava Miller drove in the final run of the night on a fielder’s choice in the bottom of the second to provide Kutz with all the run support she needed.

For the third year in a row, Farmington was one step away from winning a district title. After being crowned District 1 champions in 2021, the Knights lost to the Bulldogs 8-5 and 10-4 in the 2022 and 2023 Class 4 District 1 finals, respectively.

This loss might sting the most.

“Their program has been a high-profile one for the last four or five years,” Reinagel said. “And one of the reasons is that pitcher on the mound, Elly Robbins. She's probably one of the best players I've seen come through here.

“I knew this was going to be this type of game, a 3-1 classic. The one who was going to make the least amount of mistakes was going to win. Just a great game.”