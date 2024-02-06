Support Guide

Accessing the Southeast Missourian online

The new Southeast Missourian website does not use passwords or account names. Instead, it matches your device to your account using a magic link that is unique to your device.

This link is only available through email.

A valid email address is required for online access.

Subscribers get unlimited access to semissourian.com for 3 of their devices. This can be any combination of smartphones, tablets or desk/laptops. This allows households to register a selection of their favorite devices.

You can add new devices or previously verified devices at anytime, but each device added after 3, will log-off an old device to make room for the new one.

To register your device please follow these steps.

Note — Each device must be registered separately.

Step 1.

Visit semissourian.com using your browser.

At the top right of the page, click on Sign In

The following examples were made on a smartphone. Tablets, laptops and desktops will have similar experiences. Customer Service

Step 2.

Enter your email address.

At the next screen, enter your email address into the field, then click Sign In again.

IMPORTANT – The email you enter should be the email address provided when you subscribed. If it doesn't match our records, you will complete the process, but you will not have unlimited access. Find more details farther down in our Troubleshooting section. Customer Support

After entering your address, you will see this message:

TIP: It can be helpful to close this window, but is not necessary. Customer Support

Step 3.

Time to check your email inbox.

We sent you an email that contains a unique link that will verify the device this email is opened on. This email may be forwarded to a different email address, allowing you to send it to other household members’ email, so they can register their device. (up to the limit of 3 devices).

Enterprise subscriptions are available to businesses and other organizations seeking more seats. Please contact circulation@semissourian.com for assistance.

Your experience may differ slightly from the examples below, but overall should be similar.

If you do not see the email, check your SPAM or JUNK folders. Gmail users may find the email under Promotions. Outlook or Hotmail users may see it under the Other tab.

An example of our email in an inbox. — Customer Support

And, here is the email upon opening it —

IMPORTANT: The link is single use only. Once clicked on, the link cannot be used again. Further clicks will show an error message. You will need to repeat Steps 1 & 2 to send a new verification email to yourself or a family member, etc. Customer Support

Step 4.

Click on the Sign In button.

This will open semissourian.com in a new window and complete verification upon your default browser. (examples: Apple Safari, Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge).

Upon a successful verification, the Sign In at the top right will change to Account. This also acts as a link to your account information.

A successfully verified device with full subscription access. Customer Support

Question: How long will my device remain verified?

Devices should remain verified indefinitely. If a 4th device gets added, a previous signed in device will be logged off. Clearing your browsing history or surfing in Incognito or Privacy modes also prevent verification.

E-Edition

Each Monday through Saturday (with exceptions for holidays), the Southeast Missourian publishes an online, digital replica of regular printed paper.

Convenient links have been placed in the menu toggle ( ☰ ) at the top left of the screen. Clicking on this icon opens a menu that links to many of our popular sections. Desktop and laptop users can also click on E-Edition link under the “Southeast Missourian” at the top of the page.

Customer Support

You can use the grey circle button on the right to expand the page. This makes reading much easier. Click it again to go back.

At the top of the dark area, you will see arrows to the left and right, and “1 of 10.” Use these arrows to navigate from page to page, forward or back. You can use the magnifying glasses to zoom in and out.

Gesture commands are available on smartphones and tablets.

Troubleshooting

Because you can access the site from a variety of devices, the Sign In process varies —a tablet will have a different experience from a desktop. Below are a few issues to watch for and how to address them.