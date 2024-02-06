All sections
November 21, 2024

Your Help is Needed to Support Local Journalism 

Southeast Missourian journalists are critical to the safety, security, and knowledge of our communities, never more so than in these unusual times. Support the news organization you trust. Southeast Missourian reporters have shared local stories and reported the news for more than 120 years.

Donate Now
View the video above - the Southeast Missourian helps tell the full story

For more than a century, the Southeast Missourian has been dedicated to telling our community's stories responsibly -- with -truth, integrity and grace.

Our mission and services continue to be vital to the prosperity of Southeast Missouri.

However, today, we face new challenges as advertising revenues have declined and production costs have risen.

To continue providing quality journalism, we've adapted by reducing our print schedule and operating with a smaller team. In spite of these challenges, we remain committed to in-depth, fact-based and community-focused reporting for Southeast Missouri. Our digital report is among the best in the nation.

To ensure the future of local news, including print, we’ve partnered with the Cape Area Community Foundation to establish the Community Journalism and Civic Engagement Fund and Community Impact Fund. To date, we've raised more than $140,000 to sustain local journalism.

Your tax-deductible donation will help us continue covering crucial topics like local government, health, the local arts, schools and public safety. Join us in sustaining and enhancing local journalism.

The donate link below takes you to the Community Foundation of the Ozarks (CFO) which manages the Community Journalism and Civic Engagement Fund. As a nonprofit organization, CFO has a proven track record of managing charitable assets and distributing over $600 million in grants such as The Cape Area Communty Foundation.
Click Here to Donate

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

