All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
HealthOctober 21, 2024

How many criminal cases of domestic violence in local jurisdictions? Here are the numbers

Explore the domestic violence statistics in Missouri's local jurisdictions for 2023. Cape Girardeau, Jackson, and Bollinger County reveal significant numbers of incidents and injuries.

Bob Miller avatar
Bob Miller
The Safe House of Southeast Missouri outreach office is located at 2350 Independence St. in Cape Girardeau
The Safe House of Southeast Missouri outreach office is located at 2350 Independence St. in Cape GirardeauBob Miller ~ Southeast Missourian

October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The state of Missouri collects information regarding domestic violence from local jurisdictions. Here are some numbers presented in the state's database:

City of Cape Girardeau PD domestic violence statistics for 2023

  • Domestic violence incidents: 280
  • Domestic violence victims: 312
  • Domestic violence with “major” injuries: 38 (lacerations, possible internal injuries, severe laceration, other major injuries)
  • Domestic violence incidents with injuries: 116

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office domestic violence statistics for 2023:

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
  • Domestic violence incidents: 68
  • Domestic violence victims: 74
  • Domestic violence with “major” injuries: 11
  • Domestic violence with injuries: 57

Jackson Police Department domestic violence statistics for 2023

  • Domestic violence incidents: 87
  • Domestic violence victims: 94
  • Major injuries: 6
  • All injuries: 39

Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office domestic violence statistics for 2023:

  • Domestic violence incidents: 40
  • Domestic violence victims: 47
  • Domestic violence with “major” injuries: 10

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
USDA launches an internal investigation into the deadly Boar's Head outbreak
HealthOct. 15
USDA launches an internal investigation into the deadly Boar's Head outbreak
KC Chiefs owners fund ad campaign opposing Missouri abortion amendment
HealthOct. 11
KC Chiefs owners fund ad campaign opposing Missouri abortion amendment
Missourians to vote on paid sick leave, minimum wage hike next month
HealthOct. 10
Missourians to vote on paid sick leave, minimum wage hike next month
October was declared Safe Sleep Month in Mo. to prevent infant sleep-related deaths. Here are some safety tips.
HealthOct. 10
October was declared Safe Sleep Month in Mo. to prevent infant sleep-related deaths. Here are some safety tips.
Mental health prioritized at Cape Girardeau County Commission meeting
HealthOct. 10
Mental health prioritized at Cape Girardeau County Commission meeting
Feeling stressed about the election? Here's what some are doing and what they say you can do too
HealthOct. 9
Feeling stressed about the election? Here's what some are doing and what they say you can do too
Cape Girardeau VA Health Care Center to host Freedom Festival on Oct. 18
HealthOct. 9
Cape Girardeau VA Health Care Center to host Freedom Festival on Oct. 18
Survivor Stories: Theresa Taylor utilizes food insecurity experience to become advocate for those who are hungry
HealthOct. 9
Survivor Stories: Theresa Taylor utilizes food insecurity experience to become advocate for those who are hungry
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy