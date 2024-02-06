Mercy and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri, or Anthem, have reached a new multi-year contract agreement providing Anthem health care insurance members with continued access to care at all Mercy hospitals, care centers and physician offices statewide.

In a Wednesday, Dec. 4, news release, the two companies announced that Anthem members covered by employer-based, Medicare Advantage and Affordable Care Act Marketplace health plans in Missouri would have in-network access to Mercy doctor and care sites.

Additionally, Missouri Care Inc., doing business as Healthy Blue, had reached an agreement for Healthy Blue Medicaid plans and would likewise have uninterrupted access to Mercy services.

Company representatives said they did not have any further details to provide at this time.