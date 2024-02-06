Katie Burnham Wilkins was in labor with her daughter the day the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic.

It was March 2020. Shortly after her daughter was born, Burnham Wilkins and her husband were given tips and tricks for breastfeeding, then quickly ushered back to their home in Columbia to navigate new parenthood amid a global lockdown.

The next few weeks were a blur of anxiety for Burnham Wilkins, magnified by her daughter’s struggle to breastfeed. In-person clinic appointments had been swapped for virtual checkups for both herself and her newborn, adding to the uncertainty she felt.

Burnham Wilkins’ twin, who’d recently had her own baby, knew it was time to call in reinforcements.

Soon, Burnham Wilkins had a rotating guest list of experts at her door.

A retired midwife — the mother of a childhood friend — noticed the baby was losing weight. A friend pumped extra breast milk and dropped it off to supplement Burnham Wilkins’ own supply. A doctor from a small medical practice diagnosed her daughter with a tongue tie, then performed a simple surgical procedure to fix it at Burnham Wilkins’ kitchen island. A local lactation consultant met the new mother and baby on Burnham Wilkins’ back deck to help with her ability to latch to the nipple after surgery.

“Yes, it’s natural and it has all these beautiful benefits to mom and baby, but it’s not easy,” Burnham Wilkins, 42, said of nursing. “You need a support squad.”

Burnham Wilkins’ conclusion mirrors many of the findings of a new study out of Saint Louis University looking at the effects of the pandemic on breastfeeding and the future of maternal work policies and health equity.

María José Romo-Palafox, the senior author on the study and an assistant professor of nutrition and dietetics at SLU, asked women to write down their experiences nursing during COVID-19. She heard back from about 500 mothers across the country.

The study found that many women lacked what Burnham Wilkins remains incredibly grateful she found: support.

“Whenever we talk about breastfeeding as something that is free, that is assuming that women’s time is free, or that women’s time is not worth money,” Romo-Palafox said.

One woman wrote that she was forced to switch to formula feeding because of the lack of support.

“I had breastfeeding issues, and I feel confident I would have been able to work to overcome them if I had been able to meet with a lactation consultant regularly,” that woman wrote. “But this was not an option due to the coronavirus pandemic.”

In 2022, a reporter with the Washington Post tracked the cost of her own breastfeeding journey through the first six months of her child’s life. It totaled nearly 500 hours nursing and pumping, and she spent more than $1,000 on supplies.

That same year, the American Academy of Pediatrics increased their breastfeeding recommendations from at least one year to at least two years. But the policy update also noted that social and systematic changes would also need to take place to allow for this.

While the adage “fed is best”, remains, breastfeeding is increasingly encouraged because of the health benefits both the child and mother can reap if in a position to nurse rather than formula-feed. But often that’s easier said than done.

The Independent spoke with several lactation consultants and breastfeeding peer counselors around Missouri who shared some of their clients’ experiences and challenges breastfeeding.

They said an array of fixable hurdles remain:

Mothers who collect breast milk by pumping need better workplace accommodations.

The state’s ongoing child care crisis continues making it difficult for working parents to find and afford day care.

A dearth of International Board Certified Lactation Consultants, especially consultants of color to assist new mothers.

The hyper-sexualization of breasts and the resulting stigma around nursing.

“Out of everything that makes raising a child and breastfeeding in the first year difficult,” Romo-Palafox said, “the resources and access to breastfeeding shouldn’t be one of them.”

Barriers to breastfeeding at work

One of the most notable anecdotes from Romo-Palafox’s study was how much longer women who didn’t have difficulties breastfeeding were able to do so while working from home during the pandemic. That can change when they return to an office setting.

Those working to ease the burden of breastfeeding around the state said workplace conditions are often the reason why their clients stop nursing.

The stories they told include an Amazon worker in the Kansas City area who stopped breastfeeding after she found it too difficult to leave her station to pump; an employee at a Family Dollar who couldn’t leave her spot behind the cash register for several hours because of a lack of staff; and a hairstylist who stopped pumping because her schedule was too unpredictable to book enough clients to make an income while also providing a short window between appointments.

Federal law requires workplaces to give “reasonable break time” for mothers to feed or pump in a private area other than a bathroom. But “reasonable” time remains undefined.

The amount of time it takes to pump varies from person to person, and workplaces don’t always include the time it takes to clean the pump.

Going several hours without expressing milk can lead to diminished supply, and to health issues such as clogged ducts or mastitis, an infection that can leave women hospitalized.