The U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) on Tuesday, Nov. 26, announced proposed changes in Medicare and Medicaid that would formally recognize obesity as a disease, meaning weight-loss drugs would be covered as a Part D drug if approved by the Trump administration.

Previously, weight loss drugs such as Ozempic, Wegovy, Novo Nordisk, Mounjaro and Zepbound, were covered by Medicare Part D only if the drug was being used to treat another condition that was medically accepted, such as Type 2 diabetes or to reduce the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events with patients who had heart disease.

“CMS’ revised interpretation would recognize obesity to be a chronic disease based on changes in medical consensus,” the CMS stated in a fact sheet on its website. “However, CMS would not consider that interpretation to extend to individuals who are overweight but do not have obesity as ‘overweight’ is not considered a disease. Therefore, we would continue to exclude anti-obesity medications from Part D coverage when being used in individuals who are overweight but without obesity or another condition that is a medically accepted indication.”

The proposal requires a 60-day public comment period before it can go into effect, leaving it up to the incoming Trump administration whether to enact the change.

The weight-loss drugs are injected weekly and mimic a hormone called GLP-1 (for Glucagon-like peptide), which helps control blood sugar, metabolism and help people feel full. The drugs were approved by the Food and Drug Administration in 2005. Potential side effects include nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, constipation, abdominal pain and dyspepsia.