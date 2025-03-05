The Justice Department’s years-long court battle to force UnitedHealth Group to return billions of dollars in alleged Medicare Advantage overpayments hit a major setback Monday when a special master ruled the government had failed to prove its case.

In finding for UnitedHealth, Special Master Suzanne Segal found that the DOJ had not presented evidence to support its claim that the giant health insurer exaggerated how sick patients were to illegally pocket more than $2 billion in overpayments.

“A mere possibility of an overpayment is not enough for the government to carry its burden,” Segal wrote in an initial ruling. She recommended that UnitedHealth’s motion to dismiss the case be granted. The recommendation, which is to be presented to the federal judge handling the case, can be appealed within two weeks.

The civil fraud case against UnitedHealth Group, the nation’s largest Medicare Advantage insurer, was filed in 2011 by whistleblower Benjamin Poehling, a former company employee. The DOJ took over the case in 2017. Medicare Advantage is the privately run alternative to the traditional Medicare program for seniors.

“After more than a decade of DOJ’s wasteful and expensive challenge to our Medicare Advantage business, the Special Master concluded there was no evidence to support the DOJ’s claims we were overpaid or that we did anything wrong,” UnitedHealth spokesperson Heather Soule said in a statement.

Wyn Hornbuckle, a spokesperson for the Justice Department, said the agency wouldn’t comment on the ruling, which was filed in federal court in Los Angeles. Attorneys for whistleblower Poehling had no comment.

Medicare pays Advantage health plans higher rates to cover sicker patients but requires that their conditions be properly documented in medical records.

The DOJ alleges Medicare paid UnitedHealth Group more than $7.2 billion from 2009 through 2016 based on the company’s efforts to boost revenue by reviewing patient records to find additional diagnoses and adding medical billing codes to their files. According to the DOJ, Medicare would have paid the company $2.1 billion less if it had deleted unsupported billing codes.

The Justice Department also alleged that in these chart reviews, the health insurance giant ignored overcharges that might have reduced bills.

But the special master, who was appointed by U.S. District Judge Fernando Olguin, concluded the government’s case “depends entirely on speculation and assumptions about what the codes found by the United coders actually mean.”