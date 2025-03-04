Time to make sleep adjustments for Daylight savings switch

The daylight savings switch is this weekend. Now is the time to make sleep adjustments
Sunday is the time to move clocks forward. Precisely speaking, 2 a.m. will become 3 a.m. as clocks are moved one hour ahead. Because this switch happens overnight, it’s perceived that people will lose an hour of sleep. This means many people waking up for school or work Monday will find it dark outside.
This switch can disrupt internal clocks, called a circadian rhythm, and make people feel groggy when they rise in the morning. The switch also pushes daylight deeper into the evening hours, which may also disrupt people's sleeping patterns.
This change can affect productivity and alertness for the next several days. In fact, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, following several studies on the issue, has called for the elimination of seasonal time changes to remain permanently in Standard Time.
According to the American Heart Association, there is an increase in heart attacks and strokes every year following the time change. The loss of sleep can lead to fatigue, and thus safety on the roads and in workplaces. But there are ways to minimize the disruption to sleep cycles, according to the CDC.
Here are some tips offered on the CDC website, per Imelda Wong (coordinator of the Center for Work and Fatigue Research), Ph.D. and Beverly Hittle, Ph.D., RN.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.