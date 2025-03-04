Time to make sleep adjustments for Daylight savings switch

The daylight savings switch is this weekend. Now is the time to make sleep adjustments

Sunday is the time to move clocks forward. Precisely speaking, 2 a.m. will become 3 a.m. as clocks are moved one hour ahead. Because this switch happens overnight, it’s perceived that people will lose an hour of sleep. This means many people waking up for school or work Monday will find it dark outside.

This switch can disrupt internal clocks, called a circadian rhythm, and make people feel groggy when they rise in the morning. The switch also pushes daylight deeper into the evening hours, which may also disrupt people's sleeping patterns.