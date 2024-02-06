A Republican lawmaker is holding up confirmation of Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe’s pick to lead the social services department until she gets answers from the agency about chronic problems that have plagued the foster care system for years and what she says has been the agency’s failure to implement laws designed to help.

State Sen. Mary Elizabeth Coleman, a Republican from Arnold, asked Senate leadership to hold off on a confirmation vote for Jessica Bax’s appointment as director of the Missouri Department of Social Services.

Bax’s appointment was briefly discussed by the Senate’s gubernatorial appointments committee on Wednesday, but her name was left off the slate of candidates that was forwarded to the full Senate for a vote on Thursday.

The delay came at Coleman’s request, she said in an interview with The Independent. She has no intention of blocking Bax’s confirmation, but she’s still waiting on the department to provide her with information about policy changes passed by the legislature to improve the child welfare system that the agency appears to have ignored while it continues to struggle to live up to its mission, she said.

“I have real, deep concerns about the functionality of the department,” Coleman said. “I am really hopeful that Jess is going to be successful in that role. I’m really pleased in the new administration’s willingness to work with me. But this is about trying to get to the heart of what has been the problem, which I think has been a leadership failure.”

Lawmakers have passed several new laws and increased the department’s budget without seeing results, Coleman said.

“When I’m at a point where I think our policy as outlined in our statutes is in really good shape,” she said, “and our funding levels are matching what the needs should be for the division, and we’re still not seeing good results, then we need to be looking more closely at leadership.”

Coleman expects Bax to be confirmed soon and emphasized she doesn’t “have an axe to grind.”

“It’s just, I care deeply about making sure that our foster care kids get what they need, and this is an opportunity to do that,” she said.

The Department of Social Services declined to comment.

Gabby Picard, spokeswoman for the governor’s office, said it’s “not uncommon” for a senator to request additional information before a director’s confirmation.

“Gov. Kehoe and Sen. Coleman share the same goals of better serving Missouri families and children, and that’s why he appointed Jess Bax to lead the department,” Picard said.

‘Keeping families safely together when we can’

Coleman said despite legislative action over the last few years, the department is still doing a “very poor job” of getting kids into what’s called kinship care — foster care placements with their relatives, which are supposed to be prioritized under law.

She also pointed to persistently low reunification rates, which refers to the rate of kids returning home from foster care.

Bax has been acting director of the Department of Social Services since last month, and has until the end of session, May 16, to be confirmed as the director. Previously, she was the director of the Division of Developmental Disabilities for the Department of Mental Health.

Bax received only a few questions during the Senate’s committee on gubernatorial appointments hearing on Wednesday — the precursor to being confirmed by the Senate. Three other nominees who received a hearing Wednesday were confirmed by the Senate on Thursday.

About her plans for the agency, Bax said one thing she “knew going in was that this is not an easy position.”

“And when you have looked at the history of social services, we have kind of an instability in leadership, and that really has led us to arrive today,” she said. “We’ve inherited a lot of issues at that department that need to be resolved.”

Mary Chant, CEO of the nonprofit Missouri Coalition for Children, emphasized the need for “stability in leadership” at the department earlier this week during a House Budget Committee hearing. She also raised concerns about the agency failing to use appropriated funding designed to help keep children safely in their homes, and prevent children from needing to enter foster care in the first place.

“I want to take this opportunity to talk about our excitement in working with new leadership, both with the Department of Social Services and when there is a decision made on the Children’s Division director. This transition, I think, has been difficult with the absence of leadership,” Chant said, “and has resulted in some challenges as we’re trying to really continue the momentum of keeping children and families safely together wherever we can.”