HealthMarch 6, 2025

Saint Francis Foundation hosts ninth annual Friends Gala fundraiser

The Saint Francis Foundation's ninth annual Friends Gala raised funds for CardiacCare and CancerCare patients with auctions and entertainment by the 12 South Band at Drury Plaza Hotel in Cape Girardeau.

By Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian
Stacy Huff, executive director of the Saint Francis Foundation, delivers the opening remarks at the ninth annual Friends Gala on March 1, 2025, at Drury Plaza Hotel Cape Girardeau Conference Center. The event serves as a fundraiser to benefit heart care and cancer patients.
Stacy Huff, executive director of the Saint Francis Foundation, delivers the opening remarks at the ninth annual Friends Gala on March 1, 2025, at Drury Plaza Hotel Cape Girardeau Conference Center. The event serves as a fundraiser to benefit heart care and cancer patients.Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian
The 12 South Band from Nashville, Tennessee, energizes the crowd with live entertainment.
The 12 South Band from Nashville, Tennessee, energizes the crowd with live entertainment. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian
Guests Sam and Paige Thomas of Sikeston; Laura Glieck and her husband, Andrew Clark, of Jackson; and Christina and Tyson Jagers enjoy the evening together.
Guests Sam and Paige Thomas of Sikeston; Laura Glieck and her husband, Andrew Clark, of Jackson; and Christina and Tyson Jagers enjoy the evening together. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian
Auctioneer Jerry Tuschoff and Ryan Bandermann, Friends board member, collaborate during the live auction.
Auctioneer Jerry Tuschoff and Ryan Bandermann, Friends board member, collaborate during the live auction. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian
Birthday celebrant Becky Harding of Cape Girardeau draws the first winning raffle card.
Birthday celebrant Becky Harding of Cape Girardeau draws the first winning raffle card.Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian
The gala's proceeds support Saint Francis Healthcare System's CancerCare and CardiacCare patient funds, aiding those in financial need.
The gala's proceeds support Saint Francis Healthcare System's CancerCare and CardiacCare patient funds, aiding those in financial need.Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian
Taylor Vinyard hugs the cute result of the "Round of a Paws" live auction package by SEMO Pets, which her mother won.
Taylor Vinyard hugs the cute result of the "Round of a Paws" live auction package by SEMO Pets, which her mother won.Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian
Stacy Huff of Cape Girardeau, Law Probst of Jackson and Rebecca Rose of Scott City pose at the professional photo booth by John Mark Photography.
Stacy Huff of Cape Girardeau, Law Probst of Jackson and Rebecca Rose of Scott City pose at the professional photo booth by John Mark Photography. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian
Angie Davis and Sandra Koenig of Cape Girardeau pose for a photo.
Angie Davis and Sandra Koenig of Cape Girardeau pose for a photo.Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian
Nate Thomas of Cape Girardeau examines auction items, deciding on his next bid.
Nate Thomas of Cape Girardeau examines auction items, deciding on his next bid. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian
Gala co-chair Kimberly Likens, event coordinator Nate Gautier and co-chair Erica Mastropierro pose in front of event signage.
Gala co-chair Kimberly Likens, event coordinator Nate Gautier and co-chair Erica Mastropierro pose in front of event signage. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian
A guest purchases a card for a chance to win one of the evening's Bid Board Auction items.
A guest purchases a card for a chance to win one of the evening's Bid Board Auction items.Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian
story image illustation
Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian
Members of the 12 South Band engaged the audience with their dynamic performance.
Members of the 12 South Band engaged the audience with their dynamic performance. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian
The dance floor filled quickly, led by the lively Stacy Huff, second from right.
The dance floor filled quickly, led by the lively Stacy Huff, second from right.Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian
Anna Harwood, a member of the 12 South Band, captivates the crowd with her performance.
Anna Harwood, a member of the 12 South Band, captivates the crowd with her performance.Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian
Client testimonials highlighting the impact of the CancerCare and CardiacCare funds were shared throughout the night.
Client testimonials highlighting the impact of the CancerCare and CardiacCare funds were shared throughout the night.Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian
The Drury Plaza Hotel Cape Girardeau Conference Center provided an elegant setting for the ninth annual Friends Gala.
The Drury Plaza Hotel Cape Girardeau Conference Center provided an elegant setting for the ninth annual Friends Gala.Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian

Saint Francis Foundation hosted its ninth annual Friends Gala on Saturday, March 1, 2025, at Drury Plaza Hotel in Cape Girardeau.

The event serves as a fundraiser for CardiacCare and CancerCare patients.

Live and silent auctions and entertainment provided by Nashville, Tennessee-based 12 South Band highlighted the evening.

