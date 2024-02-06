Saint Francis Foundation hosts ninth annual Friends Gala fundraiser

Saint Francis Foundation hosted its ninth annual Friends Gala on Saturday, March 1, 2025, at Drury Plaza Hotel in Cape Girardeau.
The event serves as a fundraiser for CardiacCare and CancerCare patients.
Live and silent auctions and entertainment provided by Nashville, Tennessee-based 12 South Band highlighted the evening.
