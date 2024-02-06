As President Donald Trump wrapped up his first term in 2020, he signed legislation to protect Americans from surprise medical bills. “This must end,” Trump said. “We’re going to hold insurance companies and hospitals totally accountable.”

But the president’s wide-ranging push to slash government spending, led by billionaire Elon Musk, is weakening the federal office charged with implementing the No Surprises Act.

Some 15% of those working at the federal Center for Consumer Information and Insurance Oversight, or CCIIO, were fired two weeks ago, according to the agency’s former deputy director in charge of operations, Jeff Grant.

And while the full impact of the cutbacks is still coming into focus, the retrenchment is threatening work at an agency already laboring to run an overstretched system for resolving sometimes very large bills from out-of-network medical providers.

“It’s a hot mess,” Grant said of the job cuts in an interview with KFF Health News. “The chaos has put everyone in a tailspin.”

The cuts, which affected 82 of the federal office’s employees, also risk delaying critical new rules designed to speed the process of adjudicating disputes over surprise bills between health plans and medical providers.

Grant, who was the top career official at CCIIO, retired last week after 41 years in government. He blasted the layoffs as a “grievous error” in a strongly worded letter to the acting human resources director, criticizing him for cutting jobs without regard for the qualifications of employees or the needs of the agency.

Health insurers have also raised concerns about maintaining the agency’s work on surprise bills.

Spokespeople for the Department of Health and Human Services, led by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., did not respond to questions about the job cuts.

The CCIIO, a small part of the federal health agency, was created by the 2010 Affordable Care Act and charged with ensuring that health insurance plans meet standards established by the law to protect patients.

After Congress passed the No Surprises Act in 2020, the office assumed additional responsibility for setting up and administering the complex process for protecting patients from surprise bills.

The work drew support from Democrats and Republicans, who’d been inundated with stories of patients hit by huge bills from emergency physicians, anesthesiologists, and other providers who were not in patients’ insurance networks, even when patients received care at in-network hospitals.