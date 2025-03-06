Recipe swap: Delicious recipes for every unpredictable weather twist

Note: I add a splash of Worcestershire sauce to this recipe to add a little depth of flavor.

Source: https://www.food.com

Brownie Refrigerator Cake

This Brownie Refrigerator Cake is a rich, no-bake dessert layered with fudgy brownies and creamy toppings.

• 1 box brownie mix

• 1 extra-large egg

• 1 package cream cheese (8 ounce.), softened

• 1 cup powdered sugar

• 2 containers whipped topping (8 ounce each)

• 1 (3 ounce) package instant chocolate pudding

• 1 (3 ounce) package instant vanilla pudding

• 3 1/2 cups milk

• 1 Hershey bar (grated) or chocolate syrup for topping

Preheat your oven to the temperature specified on the brownie mix box. Grease a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish.

Follow the instructions on the brownie mix box to prepare the brownie batter. Add the extra-large egg and mix well.

Pour the brownie batter into the prepared baking dish and bake according to the package instructions. Let it cool completely.

In a mixing bowl, beat the softened cream cheese until smooth. Gradually add the powdered sugar and continue to mix until well combined. Fold in one container of whipped topping until the mixture is smooth and creamy. Spread this cream cheese layer evenly over the cooled brownie base.

In a separate bowl, whisk together the instant chocolate pudding mix, instant vanilla pudding mix, and milk until smooth and thickened. Pour the pudding mixture over the cream cheese layer, spreading it out evenly.

Spread the remaining container of whipped topping over the pudding layer.

Sprinkle the grated Hershey bar or drizzle chocolate syrup on top for extra sweetness.

Cover the cake with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least four hours, or overnight, to allow the layers to set.

Slice the Brownie Refrigerator Cake into squares and serve chilled.

Enjoy this delightful and easy-to-make dessert!

Source: https://www.kitchenmomy.com

Perfect Grilled Burger Recipe

This is the juiciest and most flavorful hamburger recipe! Using all the tips and tricks in this recipe you will end up with perfectly grilled burgers.

This recipe makes five 1/3 pound burgers or six 1/4 pound burgers.

• 1 1/2 pounds 80/20 ground beef or ground chuck (see notes for more tips on ground beef)

• 1 piece white or wheat bread cut or torn into small 1/4-inch pieces. (avoid a grainy or seedy bread)

• 3 tablespoons milk

• 1 teaspoon kosher salt

• 1 teaspoon onion powder

• 1/2 teaspoon black pepper

• 1 plump garlic clove, minced

• 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

• 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

• Serving: hamburger or brioche buns, butter for buns if grilling/toasting

• Optional classic toppings: cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, ketchup, mustard, mayo (see notes for other topping options)

Start by preheating your charcoal or gas grill.

Gas grills should be on medium-to-medium high heat (375 degrees to 400 degrees).

Burger patties: In a large bowl combine the bread pieces, milk, kosher salt, onion powder, black pepper, garlic clove, Worcestershire sauce and Dijon mustard.

With a fork mash everything together until it makes a fine paste-like mixture. This is called a panade.

Add the ground beef and, with clean hands or a fork, mix the beef and panade together.

Pro Tip: Remember not to overwork the beef. You want tender burgers!

Divide the mixture into five equal parts. Then form your patties.

This makes five 1/3-pound burgers, or you can make six 1/4-pound burgers. It can also be made into sliders size!

Pro Tip: make your patties about 1/2 to 1 inch larger than your bun, this allows the patty to shrink a little on the grill but still fit your bun perfectly!

Press your thumb or a small spoon into the center of each patty. This will help prevent too much shrinkage on the grill!

Grilling (charcoal or gas): Place your burger patties over direct heat on hot grill grates. Cover the grill and cook the first side for three to four minutes.

Flip the burgers. Cover the grill back up and cook the second side for three to four minutes.

Use an instant-read thermometer to see if your burgers have reached your desired temp:

Well Done: 160 degrees to 165 degrees

Medium Well: 150 degrees to 155 degrees

Medium: 140 degrees to 145 degrees

If you are adding cheese move the burgers to indirect heat and place the cheese slices on the burgers. Close the lid and let melt for one minute.

Let the burgers rest off the heat for about 5 mintues before serving.

Serving: If you like a grilled bun spread butter on the bottom and top bun. Place cut side/butter side down over indirect heat for a minute or two until it is golden. Don't walk away, it can go from golden to burned very quickly.

Add a tomato, onions and lettuce to the bottom bun top with the burger and pickles. Add the sauce to the top bun and put the burger together.

To make ahead and Fridge: You can make the patties one to two days ahead!

Simply form the patties and then place on a baking sheet and cover with plastic wrap. Refrigerate until it is time to grill.

You can also stack the patties with a little parchment paper between each burger, then place in a container or baggie.

Freezing: You can freeze these raw burger patties for up to three months! Simply form the patties and freeze them on a plate or baking sheet for about 6 to 8 hours. Once they are frozen transfer to a freezer safe container or baggie. Thaw in the fridge overnight before grilling!

Notes: Ground Beef: you want to purchase the best beef you can for your grilled burgers! An 80/20 ground chuck purchased at the meat counter will be one of the best options. However, if you want to grind your own this resource from Smoked BBQ Source has some great info on making your own ground beef and grilling temps.

Burger Topping Ideas: BBQ Burger — BBQ sauce and mayo mixed together, pickled jalapenos, American or cheddar cheese, French fried onions.

Bacon Jam — Bacon Jam, Boursin Cheese, mayo, lettuce, and tomato.

California Burger — Provolone Cheese, Pesto mixed with mayo, avocado, tomato, onion, lettuce.

Goat Cheese Lovers — caramelized onions, sauteed mushrooms, piles of goat cheese!

Asian Flavors - Sambal Aioli, kimchi or Cilantro Lime Coleslaw

Ground Turkey: If you would rather use ground turkey, pop over to this recipe for Juicy Turkey Burgers.

Ground pork: If you would rather use ground pork, pop over to this recipe for Grilled Pork Burgers with Garlic Cream Sauce.

Source: https://momsdinner.net

Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.

Susan McClanahan is administrator at the Cape Girardeau Senior Center. Send recipes to her at news@semissourian.com or by mail at P.O. Box 699, Cape Girardeau, MO 63702. Recipes published have not been kitchen-tested by Southeast Missourian staff.