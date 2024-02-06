Low-income Missourians who receive food assistance would be prohibited from buying soda and candy with their benefits under a bill debated Tuesday.

The bill, sponsored by state Rep. Jamie Gragg, a Republican from Ozark, would restrict food purchases under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, previously called food stamps, if approved by the federal government.

The bill would “get us back to where the original program was meant to go,” Gragg argued in Tuesday afternoon during a hearing of the House Committee on Government Efficiency. “The program’s been bastardized.”

The purpose of the SNAP program is to help low-income families supplement their grocery budgets to afford nutritious food. As of last month, over 320,000 households in Missouri received SNAP benefits, loaded onto electronic benefits transfer cards used to purchase groceries. The average value of benefits per household was $396.

Proponents argue that taxpayer dollars, through the SNAP program, shouldn’t subsidize unhealthy food and beverages, which worsen people’s health.

Opponents called the proposal government overreach — limiting low-income families’ freedom to choose their food — and overly broad, potentially banning SNAP access for things like granola bars and electrolyte drinks.

State Rep. Jim Murphy, a Republican from St. Louis, asked whether “any pre-process food could be deemed unhealthy” and added to the list of banned purchases.

“Do we want to be the nanny state that says, ‘you can eat this and you can’t eat that?’” Murphy said. “Where does that end?”

Rep. Darin Chappell, a Republican from Rogersville, said the list of unhealthy foods could keep growing.

“My concern is we can add to this list ad infinitum,” Chappell said. “The United Nations tells us that red meat is a carcinogen…at what point do we stop micromanaging this list?”

Similar bills have been proposed in other states, including Arizona, West Virginia, Idaho and Kansas.

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., health and human services secretary, has said he supports restricting SNAP for junk food, and the agriculture secretary, Brooke Rollins, has signaled interest.

The conservative national think tank Foundation for Government Accountability has helped push for the change.

“Food stamps have fueled the junk food epidemic, with soda ranking as the number one commodity bought with food stamps,” Gragg told the committee — a direct quote from a report published by the Foundation for Government Accountability earlier this year.

James Harris, a lobbyist for the Foundation for Government Accountability, called the bill common sense.