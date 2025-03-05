Huntington's disease fundraiser set for April at Jackson City Park

The Missouri Chapter of the Huntington's Disease Society of America will host a Team Hope walk Saturday, April 12, at Jackson City Park.
Huntington's disease is a fatal genetic disorder that causes a breakdown of nerve cells in the brain, according to a news release from the HDSA. The disease affects a person's brain and physical condition during their prime adult years. Children of affected individuals have a 50% chance of inheriting the gene that causes the disease. Huntington's is described like having ALS, Parkinson's and Alzheimer's symptoms simultaneously.
In January, scientists said they are beginning to unravel the mystery of what triggers the disease.
Team Hope is a national grassroots fundraising event for the HDSA.
The Team Hope walk will begin at Parkview Street, Pavilion No. 1. Registration will be at 9 a.m., with the walk to begin at 10 a.m. Proceeds will help HDSA's mission to improve the lives of people and their families who are affected by the disease.
For more information about the event, contact Kim Landwee at gklandewee@sbcglobal.net or register online.
