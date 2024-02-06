Ask the doctors: Knowing the difference between a cold and the flu

Dear Doctors: My husband and I both work in an office, and our three kids are in school. That's a lot of exposure to germs and bugs. When someone gets sick, how do you know if it's a cold or the flu — or worse? Do you always need to see a doctor?

Dear Reader: A variety of viruses, bacteria and even fungi can cause respiratory tract infections. Because they affect the same tissues, they often produce similar symptoms. That can make it difficult to know which illness someone has contracted.

The most common respiratory infections here in the United States are two that you're asking about, namely the flu, or influenza, and the common cold. Other possibilities include COVID-19, pneumonia and bronchitis. Unlike during the height of the pandemic, the flu is outpacing COVID-19 this year. Pneumonia, another possible respiratory infection, is not as common as the flu or a cold. (We are addressing COVID-19 and pneumonia in upcoming columns. Our recent column about bronchitis can be found in the archives.)

The common cold is caused by a virus, usually rhinovirus and sometimes coronavirus. An identifying characteristic of a plain old cold is that the symptoms it causes occur from the neck up. These include a sore throat, clogged sinuses, a runny nose, sneezing, the production of thick (and seemingly endless) mucus, ear congestion, watery eyes and sometimes a headache. Mild chest congestion and a mild fever are possible, but do not always occur.