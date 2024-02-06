Parker: Why, in our free country, do we lack education freedom?

What issue could be more important to a nation's future than education?

A country is about people. How Americans act, work, think, choose – live – reflects their values.

K-12 education, of course, is about learning to read and do math. This is what we measure in test scores.

But education is a lot more than acquisition of technical skills. It is about transmission of values and our sense of meaning of what life is about.

It's these values that determine how we act, behave, work and deal with life's many challenges.

Polling tells us that Americans are generally unhappy about education in our country.

In a recent Gallup poll, 53% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents, and 33% of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents, said they are "completely/somewhat satisfied with the quality of K-12 education."

Dissatisfaction with education in our country is not limited to those on the receiving end. A recent Pew Research survey shows there is also considerable dissatisfaction with those providing it — the teachers themselves.

Per the Pew survey, among all U.S. workers, 51% say they are "extremely/very satisfied with their job." But among K-12 public school teachers, only 33% say they are "extremely/vary satisfied" with their job.

When the teachers were asked to rate academic performance of students at their school, 48% rated it "fair/poor" and only 17% rated it "excellent/very good."

When teachers rated behavior of the students at their school, 49% rated it "fair/poor" and 13% rated it "excellent/very good."

When teachers were asked about the problems they see in the students they are trying to teach, these are overwhelmingly behavioral problems. Forty-seven percent say students show "little or no interest" in learning. In high schools, this percent increases to 58%.

The bottom line, as I see it, is students learn when they are motivated to learn. Students don't learn when they are not.

Motivation comes from meaning, that life matters. This takes us back to the issue of values.

The culture of meaninglessness and moral relativism, and the absence of absolutes in right and wrong, is destroying our kids and their education as it is our whole country.