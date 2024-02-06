All sections
October 21, 2024

Water main break on Greenway Drive repaired

Greenway Drive's water main break, reported on Oct. 19, has been repaired by Oct. 21. No boil advisory was issued, according to Cape Girardeau city officials.

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
story image illustation

The water main break on Greenway Drive has been repaired as of Monday, Oct. 21.

According to Cape Girardeau city officials, there was a water main break reported on Greenway Drive between Allendale and Fairlane drives on Saturday, Oct. 19. There was no boil advisory issued because of the break.

