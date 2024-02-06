Water main break on Greenway Drive repaired

The water main break on Greenway Drive has been repaired as of Monday, Oct. 21.
According to Cape Girardeau city officials, there was a water main break reported on Greenway Drive between Allendale and Fairlane drives on Saturday, Oct. 19. There was no boil advisory issued because of the break.
