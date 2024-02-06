Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery

The Cape Girardeau Police Department has arrested two Cape Girardeau men in connection with a report of an armed robbery Oct. 28 in the 600 block of South Spring Avenue.

Khamani Rutherford, 19, and Tristen Mackins, 20, were arrested in December in connection with the robbery. According to a Police Department news release, when officers arrived on the scene of the armed robbery Oct. 28, the alleged victim told them a "dark color Chrysler 300" pulled up to him, and two passengers exited the vehicle.

"(After exiting the vehicle, the passengers) pointed firearms at him, instructing him to drop the backpack he was carrying. The suspects then searched the victim's pockets, took the backpack, and left the area," the release states.