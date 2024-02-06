County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony

The Cape Girardeau County commissioners discussed two requests for proposals during their Thursday, Dec. 12, regular meeting.
Five different companies had presented bids for a mass notification system. Emergency management director Sam Herndon said he had reviewed them, but one bidder submitted an incomplete bid, so he asked to table any decision until the next commission meeting. The commissioners decided to do just that.
The commissioners received one bid, from Stanley, Dirnberger, Hopper and Associates in Cape Girardeau, for financial and compliance audit services, which they accepted.
Other business
Following the commissioners’ approval, a skid steer will be transferred from the Cape County Highway Department to the Parks Department.
“They keep talking about this. The (parks) department will reimburse the highway department $50,000 for that machine,” Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy said.
The commissioners also reappointed Mental Health board members Mona Copeland and Kerri Wagner to three-year terms expiring Dec. 31, 2027.
Swearing-in ceremony scheduled
At Thursday’s meeting, Tracy announced the swearing-in ceremony for new and reelected county officeholders would take place at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at the new commission chamber of the 1908 courthouse in uptown Jackson.
District 2 Associate Commissioner Charlie Herbst, County Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson and County Assessor Bob Adams were all reelected to office.
New officeholders to be sworn in are the future District 1 Associate Commissioner Stephen Daume, County Treasurer-elect Ronnie Maxwell, Public Administrator-elect Kyla Biester and County Coroner-elect Craig Williams.
