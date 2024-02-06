County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony

The Cape Girardeau County commissioners discussed two requests for proposals during their Thursday, Dec. 12, regular meeting.

Five different companies had presented bids for a mass notification system. Emergency management director Sam Herndon said he had reviewed them, but one bidder submitted an incomplete bid, so he asked to table any decision until the next commission meeting. The commissioners decided to do just that.

The commissioners received one bid, from Stanley, Dirnberger, Hopper and Associates in Cape Girardeau, for financial and compliance audit services, which they accepted.

Other business

Following the commissioners’ approval, a skid steer will be transferred from the Cape County Highway Department to the Parks Department.