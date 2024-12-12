Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24

Cape Girardeau County Commission
9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12
1 Barton Square, Jackson
Approval of minutes
• Approval of minutes of the Monday, Dec. 9, meeting
Communications/reports — other selected officials/department heads
• Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project
Discussion and possible action
• Discuss RFP 12-10DEC24 — Mass notifications systems
• Discuss RFP 10-11DEC24 — Financial and compliance audit services
• Approve transfer of skid steer from highway department to parks department
Appointments and possible action items
• Reappoint two members to the Mental Health Board
Routine business
• Accounts payable
• Remitted funds from recorder of deeds to treasurer
• Archive report for November
• Letter from Wagner Consulting
• Letter from Midwest Environmental Studies
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.