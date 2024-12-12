All sections
NewsDecember 11, 2024

Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24

The Cape Girardeau County Commission will meet on Dec. 12 to discuss updates on the new jail, courthouse projects, RFPs for mass notifications and audits, and transfer equipment between departments.

story image illustation

Cape Girardeau County Commission

9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12

1 Barton Square, Jackson

Approval of minutes

• Approval of minutes of the Monday, Dec. 9, meeting

Communications/reports — other selected officials/department heads

• Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project

Discussion and possible action

• Discuss RFP 12-10DEC24 — Mass notifications systems

• Discuss RFP 10-11DEC24 — Financial and compliance audit services

• Approve transfer of skid steer from highway department to parks department

Appointments and possible action items

• Reappoint two members to the Mental Health Board

Routine business

• Accounts payable

• Remitted funds from recorder of deeds to treasurer

• Archive report for November

• Letter from Wagner Consulting

• Letter from Midwest Environmental Studies

