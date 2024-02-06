Two sections of Route N in Cape Girardeau County will be closed this week as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace culverts under the roadway, according to a MoDOT news release. Route N between County Roads 252 and 257 near Delta will be closed from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11. In addition, drainage work will close the route from County Road 253 to County Road 254 near Delta from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
— From the Missouri Department of Transportation
