NewsDecember 10, 2024

Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work

Two sections of Route N in Cape Girardeau County will close this week for drainage work, affecting travel near Delta. Closures are scheduled for Dec. 11 and 12, with weather-dependent work zones.

story image illustation

Two sections of Route N in Cape Girardeau County will be closed this week as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace culverts under the roadway, according to a MoDOT news release. Route N between County Roads 252 and 257 near Delta will be closed from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11. In addition, drainage work will close the route from County Road 253 to County Road 254 near Delta from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

— From the Missouri Department of Transportation

