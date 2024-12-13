All sections
NewsDecember 12, 2024

Police report 12-13-24

The Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to various calls, including three warrant arrests on different streets, a reported theft on William Street, and a hit-and-run incident on Clark Avenue.

story image illustation

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• A warrant arrest was reported on Jefferson Avenue.

• A warrant arrest was reported on Clark Avenue.

• A warrant arrest was reported on North Main Street.

Theft

• Theft was reported on William Street.

Miscellaneous

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Clark Avenue.

Records

