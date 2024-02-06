Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail

The release states that an investigation was done by the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General after a person in California had sent a Christmas card that contained two Amazon gift cards to a home in Cape Girardeau.

"The card never arrived," the release states. "The U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General revealed that Wilkins, a city carrier at the Cape Carrier Annex in Cape Girardeau, had used the gift cards."

The document states Wilkins is scheduled to be sentenced March 11, and the charge carries a potential penalty of up to five years in prison, a $250,000 fine or both.