All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsDecember 12, 2024

Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail

Former Postal worker Joseph Wilkins pleads guilty to mail embezzlement after stealing gift cards for personal use. The crime, spanning December 2023 to April 2024, could lead to a five-year sentence.

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
story image illustation
Nathan Gladden ~ ngladden@semissourian.com

A former U.S. Postal Service letter carrier admitted Tuesday, Dec. 10, in the U.S. District Court in Cape Girardeau to stealing gift cards from the mail.

Joseph Wilkins, 56, pleaded guilty to one count of embezzlement of mail. According to an Office of the U.S. Attorney Eastern District of Missouri news release, Wilkins admitted to stealing 10 to 12 gift cards from customers' mail between December 2023 and April 2024, and then made personal purchases with the stolen cards.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The release states that an investigation was done by the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General after a person in California had sent a Christmas card that contained two Amazon gift cards to a home in Cape Girardeau.

"The card never arrived," the release states. "The U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General revealed that Wilkins, a city carrier at the Cape Carrier Annex in Cape Girardeau, had used the gift cards."

The document states Wilkins is scheduled to be sentenced March 11, and the charge carries a potential penalty of up to five years in prison, a $250,000 fine or both.

Story Tags
crime
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 12
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbe...
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test re...
NewsDec. 10
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close f...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly Hills gala
NewsDec. 10
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly Hills gala
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe repaired but boil advisory still in effect
NewsDec. 10
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe repaired but boil advisory still in effect
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
NewsDec. 10
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension to file pre-trial motions in federal case
NewsDec. 10
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension to file pre-trial motions in federal case
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as main is repaired
NewsDec. 9
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as main is repaired
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
NewsDec. 9
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
Cape Girardeau issues boil water advisory, expanded city-wide
NewsDec. 9
Cape Girardeau issues boil water advisory, expanded city-wide
City of Cape to recognize former Mayor Harry Rediger at City Council meeting
NewsDec. 7
City of Cape to recognize former Mayor Harry Rediger at City Council meeting
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy