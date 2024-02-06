Business leaders celebrate opening of Trussworks Jackson facility

Nearly a year after shovels first hit dirt, Trussworks Jackson LLC is open for business. Steve Stroder, president and chief executive officer of Trussworks Mid-America, presided over the $5 million facility’s dedication Wednesday, March 5.
Scores of visitors drove to 2860 Trussworks Blvd. in Jackson for the grand opening. Trussworks Jackson will manufacture building materials — roof trusses, wall panels, beams and the like — for construction projects.
“Trussworks is extremely proud to be here in the Jackson area and to bring this business, our newest endeavor, to Jackson, the heartland and the State of Missouri,” Stroder said.
Missouri Department of Economic Development director Michelle Hataway provided remarks, as did Shad Burner, chief executive officer of Southeast Missouri Regional Economic Development Inc. (SEMO REDI), who helped promote the endeavor. Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs and Brian Gerau, president of Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce, rounded out the speaker list.
Hataway said the Trussworks project puts Jackson on the map as an ideal place to build a business.
“It’s a great project. I think it’s a great story, a company (owner) wanting to come back and invest in the community they grew up in, truly focusing on the family and being family-oriented,” she said.
The Jackson facility employs some 14 people, with Stroder’s son Wyatt Stroder serving as general manager.
“He’s a 10-year veteran of the industry. This is his first opportunity to manage a facility, but he has done just about everything in the business and he’s done it very well. I’m excited and very happy to work with him and grow this business together,” Stroder said of his son.
He plans to employ a workforce of more than 50 workers at a minimum, with the potential to expand to more than 70. This would be aided by a proposed 24,000-square-foot expansion to the existing 38,000-square-foot building.
“We’re highly motivated and believe in it,” Stroder said. “I think it’s an awesome place and I think we’ll be very successful.”
Trussworks Jackson’s projects include single-family and small multi-family buildings within a 150-mile radius and larger multi-family units within a 400-mile radius.
Burner said bringing Trussworks Jackson to life was a joint effort between government bodies, private entities and economic development groups.
“We are absolutely devoted to this facility, this company … and this community. We are going to do everything we can to support the community in every way possible,” Stroder said.
Gov. Mike Kehoe had been scheduled to attend Wednesday’s grand opening, but strong winds prevented him from flying to Southeast Missouri for the occasion. Burner said he would work to bring the governor to tour the facility in the future.
