Business leaders celebrate opening of Trussworks Jackson facility

Nearly a year after shovels first hit dirt, Trussworks Jackson LLC is open for business. Steve Stroder, president and chief executive officer of Trussworks Mid-America, presided over the $5 million facility’s dedication Wednesday, March 5.

Scores of visitors drove to 2860 Trussworks Blvd. in Jackson for the grand opening. Trussworks Jackson will manufacture building materials — roof trusses, wall panels, beams and the like — for construction projects.

“Trussworks is extremely proud to be here in the Jackson area and to bring this business, our newest endeavor, to Jackson, the heartland and the State of Missouri,” Stroder said.

Missouri Department of Economic Development director Michelle Hataway provided remarks, as did Shad Burner, chief executive officer of Southeast Missouri Regional Economic Development Inc. (SEMO REDI), who helped promote the endeavor. Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs and Brian Gerau, president of Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce, rounded out the speaker list.

Hataway said the Trussworks project puts Jackson on the map as an ideal place to build a business.

“It’s a great project. I think it’s a great story, a company (owner) wanting to come back and invest in the community they grew up in, truly focusing on the family and being family-oriented,” she said.

The Jackson facility employs some 14 people, with Stroder’s son Wyatt Stroder serving as general manager.