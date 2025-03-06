President Donald Trump issued 108 total executive actions through his first four weeks in office — including 73 executive orders, 23 proclamations and 12 memorandums — sparking further tensions between Republicans and Democrats.

Some of the executive actions Trump issued in his first month back in office include the pardoning of 1,500 convicted participants in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, approval of mass deportations and closure of the southern border, appointment of Elon Musk to the newly created Department of Government Efficiency and several foreign relations orders impacting Ukraine, Gaza, Canada, Mexico and China.

During a joint session of Congress on Tuesday, March 4, Trump touted his work throughout the first month of his second presidency, proudly opening his speech by proclaiming, “America is back”. Republicans showed overwhelming support for the president’s words and actions Tuesday night, often standing to applaud while Democrats largely remained in their seats.

Local state lawmakers and political figures weighed in on the president’s first month. District 27 state Sen. Jamie Burger, District 146 state Rep. Barry Hovis and District 147 state Rep. John Voss, all Republicans, mostly supported Trump’s initiatives, with Cape Girardeau County Democratic Party chairman Andy Leighton overwhelmingly dissenting.

“President Trump is doing what he said he would do,” Voss said. “I am grateful that he is closing our southern border, as well as examining all of our federal spending. Our country needs to be more fiscally responsible so the dollar remains the world’s reserve currency, and we leave future generations a more secure financial foundation.”

Leighton said “Trump 2.0” has “a lot of the same features as the first Trump administration.”

“Essentially, there's been a lot of distraction, deflection, blame, blowing things up and stepping on his own message, I'm sure sometimes intentionally,” Leighton said, “because the whole point is to confuse and confound everyone, citizens and foreign competitors alike.”

Through the “confusion and confoundment”, Leighton said he believes the point is to distract the American public from the president’s implementation of Trump Coin, a “meme coin” cryptocurrency that was launched three days before the inauguration.

“It should be criminal, and our president has the gall to tell the Treasury Department that they cannot regulate digital coinage and that he's going to make the United States the world leader in digital currency,” Leighton said. “Do you know what digital currencies are most effective at doing? Hiding assets, helping tax dodgers, organized crime.

“Organized criminals do what? They move drugs across borders. They move people across borders. They enslave people in the sex trade. It's absolutely awful, and we need to be doing something to regulate this industry and not propagating it.”

Burger said he believes Trump is “returning the government to the way I want to see it.” He emphasized accountability, smaller government and less spending abroad.

“America first,” Burger said. “... All in all, I think that he was elected by the popular vote, won every swing state and people like his agenda. He said exactly what he was going to deliver if he was elected. I'm surprised that people are surprised at what he's delivering because he said point-blank what he was going to deliver. Promises kept.”

Trump began his term as president by granting clemency to approximately 1,500 people convicted in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Burger said he supported the president’s decision to pardon those imprisoned for breaching the building while Congress worked to confirm the results of the 2020 election, citing “a lot of discrepancies.”

“You hear that people were invited into the building and that they weren't invited into the building,” Burger said. “I don't agree with anyone getting hurt whatsoever, but I think people were there and I think there were plants there to (incite) the people and get them going that direction. So, I didn't have an issue with him pardoning those people.”

Among those pardoned, however, included some who had a history of violent crimes, including Matthew Huttle who was shot and killed by police during a traffic stop in Indiana less than a week after being released from prison.

“In doing so, he also released approximately 100 people who had criminal backgrounds, which caused them, in part, to get longer sentences,” Leighton said. “One of them is dead now because of an altercation with police.”

Illegal immigration was a massive point of contention during former President Joe Biden’s term, with Republicans calling for the closure of the southern border. During his campaign, Trump vowed to enact the “largest deportation operation in American history.” On Inauguration Day, Trump signed several executive orders blocking asylum seekers from entering the country, declaring a national emergency at the border and attempting to end birthright citizenship.