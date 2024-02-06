The economy is always in flux, and Scott Colbert, chief economist and executive vice president of Commerce Bank, visited Cape Girardeau to discuss it.

“The Achilles’ heel that the economy has is the massive deficit that we’ve built up and, of course, it’s very hard to address that,” the economist told the Southeast Missourian on Friday, Feb. 28.

The federal government spends $7 trillion per year, he said, but only takes in $5 trillion a year. Those trillions in deficit add up year after year and the nation’s debt currently stands at some $36 trillion.

The chief way to lower the deficit is for the government to spend less, Colbert said. With a $30 trillion economy and nominal gross domestic product growth of around 4%, or $1.2 trillion, spending less than that $1.2 trillion every year would make progress in erasing the deficit.

Spending is out of control because the government has agreed to do too much, Colbert said, and it does not have the means to pay for it.

“As anybody who has ever taken an economic course knows, we have unlimited wants and limited means,” he said.

Tax revenues as a percent of the GDP averaged around 17% over the last decade and have never eclipsed 20%. Colbert said a balanced budget would necessitate 23.5% of the GDP to come from tax collections.

“The combination of these tax cuts that (President Donald) Trump is providing versus the revenue enhancers from tariffs isn’t likely to change this equation much, thus the focus on spending and the so-called DOGE committee, the Department of Government Efficiency.”