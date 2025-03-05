All sections
NewsMarch 5, 2025

SEMO's Rhodes and Johnson halls reopen after gas leak scare; Magill Hall remains under investigation

SEMO's Rhodes and Johnson Halls have reopened after a gas leak scare, while Magill Hall remains closed and under investigation. Further updates will follow as the situation develops.

J.C. Reeves
The Magill Hall of Science on Southeast Missouri State University's Cape Girardeau campus was evacuated Wednesday morning and remains closed due to a potential gas leak.
The Magill Hall of Science on Southeast Missouri State University's Cape Girardeau campus was evacuated Wednesday morning and remains closed due to a potential gas leak.

Rhodes, Magill and Johnson halls on Southeast Missouri State University's Cape Girardeau campus were evacuated and closed due to a potential gas leak, the university announced via social media at 9:26 a.m.

Since the announcement, Rhodes and Johnson have reopened as a leak was ruled out. However, Magill Hall is still under investigation and remains closed to faculty, staff and students.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

