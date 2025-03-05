Rhodes, Magill and Johnson halls on Southeast Missouri State University's Cape Girardeau campus were evacuated and closed due to a potential gas leak, the university announced via social media at 9:26 a.m.
Since the announcement, Rhodes and Johnson have reopened as a leak was ruled out. However, Magill Hall is still under investigation and remains closed to faculty, staff and students.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
