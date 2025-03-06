As with many presidents’ addresses to Congress, the two parties were selective in their applause Tuesday night. Democrat representative Al Green of Texas, however, decided to make a more proactive objection to President Trump.

When Trump declared the voter margins from the 2024 election gave his administration a mandate to govern, Green interjected, “You have no mandate to cut Medicaid.”

Green continued to vocalize his criticisms until he was drowned out by Republicans chanting, “USA, USA.”

Finally, Speaker of the House Mark Johnson directed the sergeant at arms to eject Green from the chambers. Local party officials offered their views on how the incident reflects the tensions between the parties.

Joe Leahy Photo provided

Chairman of the Butler County Republican Party Joe Leahy said inter-party relations continue to fluctuate, nationally and locally.

“(Decorum) has gone up and down,” he remarked.

Leahy said the interruption represents a lack of respect for the office.

“I do not condone it,” he clarified. “I think most people have respect for people, but there are some people who don’t respect the decorum.”

Leahy noted the bipartisan divide is still in flux after Trump’s inauguration.

“I think they’re trying to reach across the aisle. It’s a question if anyone will reach back,” he asserted.