As with many presidents’ addresses to Congress, the two parties were selective in their applause Tuesday night. Democrat representative Al Green of Texas, however, decided to make a more proactive objection to President Trump.
When Trump declared the voter margins from the 2024 election gave his administration a mandate to govern, Green interjected, “You have no mandate to cut Medicaid.”
Green continued to vocalize his criticisms until he was drowned out by Republicans chanting, “USA, USA.”
Finally, Speaker of the House Mark Johnson directed the sergeant at arms to eject Green from the chambers. Local party officials offered their views on how the incident reflects the tensions between the parties.
Chairman of the Butler County Republican Party Joe Leahy said inter-party relations continue to fluctuate, nationally and locally.
“(Decorum) has gone up and down,” he remarked.
Leahy said the interruption represents a lack of respect for the office.
“I do not condone it,” he clarified. “I think most people have respect for people, but there are some people who don’t respect the decorum.”
Leahy noted the bipartisan divide is still in flux after Trump’s inauguration.
“I think they’re trying to reach across the aisle. It’s a question if anyone will reach back,” he asserted.
Jean Cross of the Butler County Democrats said the split between the two parties was, “as bad as it’s ever been,” during the election.
She noted she did not watch the speech but would like to see more forceful pushback to Trump’s policies. While Cross said Green’s outburst was not the right avenue, she highlighted her disappointment with national Democratic leadership.
“We need people to stand up,” she stated. “I don’t think we’re seeing that right now.”
According to Cross, last night’s disruption was not unprecedented. She pointed to Trump’s conduct as well as Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green’s interruption of then-President Joe Biden’s speech almost exactly a year before.
“It’s tit for tat,” she commented. “I don’t think it’s out of the blue.”
Cross drew attention to the fact the Republican was not ejected for her breach of decorum. Cross’ and Leahy’s reaction to the content of Trump’s speech illustrated the strong split between Democrats and Republicans as well.
“I think he did a great job,” Leahy expressed.
He approved of the president’s plan for jobs, border security and economic matters. Cross, on the other hand, said Trump’s proposed cuts to programs like Medicaid could cause significant distress.
“They’re losing a lot of different safety nets,” she commented. “Things are going to be different.”
Following the proposed sweeping reductions, Cross hoped a more cohesive and robust opposition to Trump’s administration could materialize.
“I am hopeful that we can all come together as Americans,” she shared.
