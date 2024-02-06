The former Cape Girardeau County coroner, Wavis Jordan, took the stand to testify in the first day of his bench trial Wednesday, March 5, at the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson.

Lynnee Chambers represented Jordan as his defense attorney while assistant attorneys general Gregory Goodwin and Miranda Loesch represented the prosecution. The prosecution brought several witnesses to testify, including many Cape Girardeau police officers, deputy coroners and family of the deceased.

Jordan is facing three class E felony counts of providing false information to vital records and a misdemeanor theft charge regarding allegations he took less than $20 from a deceased person's wallet.

In her opening statement, Loesch said that while Jordan filled out death certificates, he was told in specific cases by police officers that a death of a person seemed to be a suicide, Jordan would write it off as a heart attack. In Chamber's opening statement, she said mistakes and miscommunication do not make malice.

Chambers also told the court the prosecution couldn't meet the burden of proof for their case.

Loesch brought Cape Girardeau police officers Jacob Carter, Wyatt Willis and James Skinner, and former deputy coroner Jason Poole to speak on the incident involving Jordan allegedly stealing money.

Carter was one of the first officers to arrive on the scene involving the death of Donald Joyce. Carter said that when he found Joyce's wallet, he took a photo of it and said it had around $20 in it. After finding the wallet, Carter said he had placed it back on a bookshelf where it had been found.

After the coroners arrived, including Jordan and Poole, Carter said noticed the wallet was gone from the bookshelf. Carter said once he was told it could be with Jordan, Carter found Jordan in his van. Carter said when he was handed the wallet, it no longer contained the cash, but Jordan said there wasn't any cash. Carter took another photo of the wallet once he found out there was no cash in it.