KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A man was sentenced to two life sentences Thursday for killing two Kansas sheriff's deputies as they were trying to move him between a courthouse and a jail in June 2018.

Antoine Fielder, 36, pleaded guilty in December to two counts of capital murder and one count of aggravated robbery to avoid the death penalty.

Fielder had already been charged with two other killings before overpowering and fatally shooting Wyandotte County Deputies Theresa King and Patrick Rohrer in a gated area behind the courthouse in Kansas City, Kansas. Rohrer, 35, died shortly after the shooting and King, 44, died the next day at a hospital.