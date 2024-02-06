Cape Girardeau officials issued a boil water advisory Wednesday evening, March 5, for all of Cape Trails apartment complex, nearby tennis courts and Barbara Blanchard Elementary. Affected properties, previously registered, will receive direct calls, texts, and emails.
A water valve failed on North Sprigg Street near the apartment complex, prompting the advisory.
