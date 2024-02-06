All sections
NewsMarch 6, 2025

Cape Girardeau officials issue boil water advisory for area along North Sprigg Street

Cape Girardeau officials have issued a boil water advisory for Cape Trails apartment complex, nearby tennis courts, and Barbara Blanchard Elementary due to a water valve failure on North Sprigg Street.

Cape Girardeau officials issued a boil water advisory Wednesday evening, March 5, for all of Cape Trails apartment complex, nearby tennis courts and Barbara Blanchard Elementary. Affected properties, previously registered, will receive direct calls, texts, and emails.

A water valve failed on North Sprigg Street near the apartment complex, prompting the advisory.

A small area in northern Cape Girardeau, on the north side of the North Sprigg and Bertling streets intersection, is under a boil water advisory because of a failed water valve.
