Voss' coroner standards bill passes House committee

District 147 Rep. John Voss' bill aimed at improving the standards of coroners in Missouri has passed the Local Government Committee and will be heard on the floor of the House of Representatives, his office announced Thursday, March 6.
The bill, House Bill 1122, aims to require coroner candidates to provide proof of completing death investigation training, boost coroner salaries based on county size that will also serve as a training bonus for completing 20 hours of classes each year and use fees from death certificates to fund training, equipment and office needs.
“This is about making sure our coroners are ready and equipped to do their jobs well," Voss said in a news release. "This would give them the tools needed to serve our families with additional care and skill. I’m very excited to see HB 1122 moving forward, and I hope it gets further support on the House floor.”
The bill passed with 12 members of the Local Government Committee voting “yes” and one voting “present”.
