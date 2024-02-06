All sections
NewsMarch 6, 2025

Voss' coroner standards bill passes House committee

John Voss' bill to enhance Missouri coroner standards advances passed the House committee. House Bill 1122 mandates training, adjusts salaries and allocates fees for resources, aiming to improve service quality.

Southeast Missourian
District 147 Rep. John Voss’ bill aiming to enhance coroner standards passed the Local Government Committee on Thursday, March 6, and will be heard on the floor of the House of Representatives.
District 147 Rep. John Voss’ bill aiming to enhance coroner standards passed the Local Government Committee on Thursday, March 6, and will be heard on the floor of the House of Representatives. Southeast Missourian file

District 147 Rep. John Voss' bill aimed at improving the standards of coroners in Missouri has passed the Local Government Committee and will be heard on the floor of the House of Representatives, his office announced Thursday, March 6.

The bill, House Bill 1122, aims to require coroner candidates to provide proof of completing death investigation training, boost coroner salaries based on county size that will also serve as a training bonus for completing 20 hours of classes each year and use fees from death certificates to fund training, equipment and office needs.

“This is about making sure our coroners are ready and equipped to do their jobs well," Voss said in a news release. "This would give them the tools needed to serve our families with additional care and skill. I’m very excited to see HB 1122 moving forward, and I hope it gets further support on the House floor.”

The bill passed with 12 members of the Local Government Committee voting “yes” and one voting “present”.

