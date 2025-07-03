All sections
NewsMarch 6, 2025

Police report 3-7-25

The Cape Girardeau Police Department addressed incidents including a warrant arrest on Cape LaCroix Road, thefts on North Kingshighway, an ex parte order violation on Whitener Street, and child abuse on Randol Avenue.

story image illustation

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrest

• A warrant arrest was reported on Cape LaCroix Road.

Thefts

• Theft was reported on North Kingshighway.

• Theft was reported.

Miscellaneous

• Ex parte order violation was reported on Whitener Street.

• Child abuse was reported on Randol Avenue.

Records

