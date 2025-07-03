Police report 3-7-25

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrest
• A warrant arrest was reported on Cape LaCroix Road.
Thefts
• Theft was reported on North Kingshighway.
• Theft was reported.
Miscellaneous
• Ex parte order violation was reported on Whitener Street.
• Child abuse was reported on Randol Avenue.
