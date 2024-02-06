Former Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan was found guilty on all four counts by Judge Fred Copeland on Thursday, March 6, on the second day of his bench trial at the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse.

Jordan was facing three class E felony counts of providing false information to vital records and a misdemeanor theft charge regarding allegations he took less than $20 from a deceased person's wallet. Copeland said it was overwhelmingly clear Jordan abused his office as coroner.

Several witnesses and Jordan gave their testimonies Wednesday, March 5. The prosecution, led by Gregory Goodwin and Miranda Loesch, assistant attorneys general, brought several witnesses who claimed Jordan allegedly refused to list or investigate the deaths of victims as anything other than cardiac event.

In the case of victim one, Cape Girardeau Police Department's Jacob Marberry said he asked Jordan about doing a toxicology report after her death. Marberry claimed Jordan told him he couldn't do it because of not having needles. Jordan disputed the claim in his testimony, saying he told the police they would have to pay for a toxicology test.

Victim one's mother testified in the trial and said she found her daughter unresponsive. The mother said she asked Jordan to do an autopsy on her daughter and he refused.

The mother said he told her he would put it down as a heart attack. Patrolman Jacob Carter said when he found victim one's body was deceased, he located drug paraphernalia and possible fentanyl-laced blue pills.

Carter said he told Jordan that victim one's death could have been related to an overdose.

Cape Girardeau police officer Jordan Carson testified on victim two's death and said when he responded to the scene, he found victim two unresponsive lying on his couch while Beethoven's "Moonlight Sonata" was playing in the residence. Carson said victim two was in his mid-20s and he was found wearing a diaper and had put towels under his body. Carson said he believed victim two was trying to keep the place clean.

Carson said he also found a piece of paper that contained research on a peaceful way to die. Patrolman Andrew Nabholz said when he responded to the incident involving victim two, he found a bottle of sodium nitrate and a piece of paper regarding the substance that was collected by the police.

Nabholz also added that he found a handbook on suicide on victim two's computer. Jordan's defense attorney, Lynne Chambers, asked Nabholz if he had found a suicide note on the site, and he replied, "no".

Scott Wren, deputy coroner at the time of Jordan was coroner, said victim two's case was familiar because the suicide was set up so "elaborately". Wren said he did a toxicology on victim two's body, including drawing blood, and passed on what he found to Jordan.

Wren said Jordan told him he did not like to put suicide down as a cause of death since it was hard on the family. Wren said he thought Jordan listed the death as a heart attack.

Jordan said in his testimony that he was suspicious of victim two's death and would have liked Wren to do an autopsy. Chambers asked Wren if sodium nitrate could cause a heart attack, and Wren replied by saying he wasn't qualified to say if it could.