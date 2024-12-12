All sections
NewsDecember 12, 2024

Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder

Jaden T. Young, 24, was acquitted of all charges, including second-degree murder, related to the 2020 homicide of Anthony Miller in Cape Girardeau, after a three-day trial with only one witness.

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
Jaden T. Young
Jaden T. Young

A Cape Girardeau man was found not guilty Nov. 27 on all five counts surrounding the July 20, 2020, homicide of Anthony Miller.

Jaden T. Young, 24, was one of five suspects who were accused of breaking into a house, which ended in the death of Miller on July 20, 2020. According to court documents, Young was facing counts of second-degree murder, armed criminal action, first-degree burglary, first-degree attempted robbery and another count of armed criminal action.

Young was represented by attorneys Derrick Williams, Matt Schmidt and Lynne Chambers in his trial. Williams said the trial lasted three days and the state had only one witness.

Williams said the state’s witness was another suspect in the case, Brandon Pratt.

"The state did not carry its burden of proof beyond a reasonable doubt," Williams said. "Jaden Young, my client, was ultimately set free."

Williams said Young had no prior convictions. The court documents stated the jury found Young not guilty on all counts.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

