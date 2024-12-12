Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder

A Cape Girardeau man was found not guilty Nov. 27 on all five counts surrounding the July 20, 2020, homicide of Anthony Miller.

Jaden T. Young, 24, was one of five suspects who were accused of breaking into a house, which ended in the death of Miller on July 20, 2020. According to court documents, Young was facing counts of second-degree murder, armed criminal action, first-degree burglary, first-degree attempted robbery and another count of armed criminal action.

Young was represented by attorneys Derrick Williams, Matt Schmidt and Lynne Chambers in his trial. Williams said the trial lasted three days and the state had only one witness.