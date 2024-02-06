Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results

"The Missouri Department of Natural Resources regulations require cities to issue boil water notifications when the pressure drops below 20 psi, which can happen when a water pipe is broken. Water samples are collected and sent to a nearby lab for testing. If samples would indicate a water quality problem, an advisory could be escalated to a boil water order," the email states.

According to the City of Cape Girardeau, the boil water advisory was issued after a water main broke near the Cape Rock Water Treatment Plant on Monday, Dec. 9. The break was repaired later that day while the advisory remained until test results came back on or before 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11.

According to prior Southeast Missourian reporting, the advisory's range was widened from 14,000 homes to citywide at 8:33 a.m. Monday.