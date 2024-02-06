All sections
NewsDecember 10, 2024

Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results

Cape Girardeau ends boil water advisory after clean tests confirm no contamination, following a water main break near Cape Rock Water Treatment Plant.

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
Workers help fix a broken water main near the Cape Rock Water Treatment Plant along Cape Rock Drive on Monday, Dec. 9, in Cape Girardeau.
Workers help fix a broken water main near the Cape Rock Water Treatment Plant along Cape Rock Drive on Monday, Dec. 9, in Cape Girardeau.Nathan Gladden ~ ngladden@semissourian.com

The Cape Girardeau citywide boil water advisory was lifted Tuesday, Dec. 10, after water test results came back negative for contamination.

A City of Cape Girardeau email stated the water is safe for residents to start drinking as it has tested clean.

"The Missouri Department of Natural Resources regulations require cities to issue boil water notifications when the pressure drops below 20 psi, which can happen when a water pipe is broken. Water samples are collected and sent to a nearby lab for testing. If samples would indicate a water quality problem, an advisory could be escalated to a boil water order," the email states.

According to the City of Cape Girardeau, the boil water advisory was issued after a water main broke near the Cape Rock Water Treatment Plant on Monday, Dec. 9. The break was repaired later that day while the advisory remained until test results came back on or before 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11.

According to prior Southeast Missourian reporting, the advisory's range was widened from 14,000 homes to citywide at 8:33 a.m. Monday.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

