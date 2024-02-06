Cape Girardeau Farmers Insurance agent invited to national forum

Doug Spooler, operator of the Doug Spooler Farmers Insurance Agency at 75 Sheridan Drive in Cape Girardeau, has earned a trip to attend the company’s Farmers Financial Solutions Educational Forum from Dec. 4 to 6 in Las Vegas.

Spooler ranked in the top 10 Farmers Insurance agents nationwide for financial product growth and among the top five in the company’s central territory, netting him his place at the forum.

It is the second consecutive year Spooler has earned the distinction.