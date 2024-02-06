Cape Girardeau Farmers Insurance agent invited to national forum

Doug Spooler, operator of the Doug Spooler Farmers Insurance Agency at 75 Sheridan Drive in Cape Girardeau, has earned a trip to attend the company’s Farmers Financial Solutions Educational Forum from Dec. 4 to 6 in Las Vegas.
Spooler ranked in the top 10 Farmers Insurance agents nationwide for financial product growth and among the top five in the company’s central territory, netting him his place at the forum.
It is the second consecutive year Spooler has earned the distinction.
"Helping families get smarter about their insurance options, especially financial services such as IRAs, 401(k)s and annuities, is one of the most gratifying aspects of being a Farmers agent," Spooler said in a news release. "Being recognized as one of the top agents for growth in the country while helping my clients with their investment needs makes this honor even more special."
This year’s educational forum is themed "Grow Your Skills, Grow Your Business". The symposium-style conference is designed to provide Farmers Insurance agents with skills to provide "exceptional client service, particularly in regard to financial services such as IRAs and annuities".
