Paws-itive change: Jackson dog trainers move into new location

Makayla Hawkins has owned dogs her entire life. At any given time, she’s had at least four of them, and she currently owns half a dozen. Now she’ll have more dogs in her life than ever before with the new 11011 U.S. 61 location of her Paw Talk dog training and boarding service.

“To us, we see these dogs so often, their owners become parts of our family. We know the dogs like we know our own dogs. We know their quirks, we know what makes them happy and we love them,” she said.

Hawkins purchased the location in August and started renovations right away. The day after she closed on the building, she and her husband started painting its once-orange exterior hot pink.

“We definitely have a very bright and vibrant brand and that very much matches our personalities and it matches the services we want to provide,” she said. “… I think we generally attract the people that are a good fit for us and we’re a good fit for them just based on our branding.”

She said her primary goal with the new facility was to get all services under one roof. Paw Talk used to have two locations, one for boarding and one for training, some 15 minutes apart. The larger location provides boarding, obedience training, doggy day care and a new limited grooming service. It also has a retail space, selling leashes, collars, dog food, treats and some apparel. In inclement weather, two larger indoor play spaces allow for dogs to explore and interact with one another instead of being cooped up in cages.

Although there are usually some 15 to 20 dogs onsite at any given time, at absolute maximum capacity, Hawkins estimated they could host up to 100.

“Before, we were maxed out on space. We had no more room to supply any more clients. We were booked. So I wanted to expand that, expand our services,” she said.

Hawkins started the business five years ago and had been running it by herself for more than half of that. She then brought on Eryka Underwood as a day care manager and later Chelsea Baker as Paw Talk’s manager. The business currently has around 10 employees.

She hired people who wanted to provide care for the animals they serve. Among the rules for the business: Employees have to keep the dogs happy and they have to love them. Education plays another major role in the facility, for workers and dogs alike. Staff members learn dog body language and the canines themselves learn through pack play, interacting with dogs from other families.

Many of Paw Talk’s clientele have been with the business for years now, and Hawkins said she wanted them to help make the facility feel like home for their dogs. Customers designed and decorated each of its dozen-plus boarding suites in a different style. They feature artwork and beds in the likes of a beach theme, a spa theme, a butterfly theme, a Beale Street theme and several more.