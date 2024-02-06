All sections
BusinessDecember 9, 2024

New, expanding businesses celebrate with ribbon-cuttings

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will host ribbon-cuttings this week for new and expanded businesses, including Cape Girardeau County Transit Authority's new location and Gibson Center's expansion.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
A new location for Cape Girardeau County Transit Authority will be among the organizations celebrating ribbon-cuttings this week. It is at 49 N. Leming Lane in Cape Girardeau.
A new location for Cape Girardeau County Transit Authority will be among the organizations celebrating ribbon-cuttings this week. It is at 49 N. Leming Lane in Cape Girardeau.Christopher Borro ~ cborro@semissourian.com

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will hold several ribbon-cuttings this week for new or expanded businesses or new locations for existing services.

• The first ribbon-cutting of the week is for the Cape Girardeau County Transit Authority’s new location at 49 N. Leming Lane. It will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12.

• The next day, Gibson Center for Behavioral Change will celebrate its expansion with a ribbon-cutting at 11:30 a.m. at 1112 Linden St.

• Grateful Headz will celebrate its new store at 3 p.m., also Dec. 13. It is located at 823 Broadway.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

