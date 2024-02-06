New, expanding businesses celebrate with ribbon-cuttings

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will hold several ribbon-cuttings this week for new or expanded businesses or new locations for existing services.
• The first ribbon-cutting of the week is for the Cape Girardeau County Transit Authority’s new location at 49 N. Leming Lane. It will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12.
• The next day, Gibson Center for Behavioral Change will celebrate its expansion with a ribbon-cutting at 11:30 a.m. at 1112 Linden St.
• Grateful Headz will celebrate its new store at 3 p.m., also Dec. 13. It is located at 823 Broadway.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.