New, expanding businesses celebrate with ribbon-cuttings

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will hold several ribbon-cuttings this week for new or expanded businesses or new locations for existing services.

• The first ribbon-cutting of the week is for the Cape Girardeau County Transit Authority’s new location at 49 N. Leming Lane. It will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12.

• The next day, Gibson Center for Behavioral Change will celebrate its expansion with a ribbon-cutting at 11:30 a.m. at 1112 Linden St.