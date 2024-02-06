All sections
BusinessDecember 9, 2024

Gas prices near lowest levels since 2021

Gas prices have dropped to their lowest levels since May 2021, with the national average just above $3 per gallon. In 34 states, prices are below $3, with Missouri averaging $2.68 per gallon.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro

Gas prices across the country have fallen to their lowest levels in three and a half years. Not since May 2021 has the national average for a gallon of regular gas been below $3 a gallon. It is currently just $3.02 a gallon.

A total of 34 states have average regular fuel prices below $3 a gallon. Besides Illinois, with an average of $3.15, the only states with prices above that amount are in the northeast or along the Pacific coast.

Missouri’s average of $2.68 a gallon a cent chepaer than last week’s average. The cheapest gas in the state may be found in the southwest, but Southeast Missouri saw prices decline in several counties and municipalities, and many more had prices stay the same instead of increasing.

Diesel prices saw a slight drop over the week, with Missouri’s average and the national average declining to $3.15 a gallon and $3.51 a gallon, respectively.

County averages Monday (per AAA)

Bollinger: $2.72;

Cape Girardeau: $2.71;

Perry: $2.70;

Scott: $2.81.

Price ranges Monday (per GasBuddy)

Cape Girardeau: $2.69 to $3.09;

Jackson: $2.39 to $2.74;

Perryville: $2.64 to $2.87;

Scott City: $2.73 to $2.79.

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

