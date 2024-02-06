All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessDecember 2, 2024

New school location, boutique host ribbon-cuttings

Cape Central Academy's grand opening is set for 6 p.m. Dec. 3 in Cape Girardeau, with more ribbon-cuttings following this week, including Midwest Y’allternative and Stellar Travel.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Kanaan Rhodes Steiner's Midwest Y'allternative boutique is one of several businesses hosting ribbon-cuttings this week.
Kanaan Rhodes Steiner's Midwest Y'allternative boutique is one of several businesses hosting ribbon-cuttings this week. Christopher Borro ~ cborro@semissourian.com, file

A new public school facility will be among those celebrating milestones with ribbon-cuttings this week.

Cape Central Academy’s grand opening will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at 1301 N. Main St.

• Also in Cape Girardeau, the Midwest Y’allternative boutique will celebrate its grand opening at 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at 625 Broadway.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

• In Perryville, a ribbon-cutting honoring the Stellar Travel travel company will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at 614 S. Main St.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Advertisement
Related
BusinessDec. 2
Paws-itive change: Jackson dog trainers move into new locati...
BusinessDec. 2
Cheaper fuel early Christmas gift for commuters
BusinessDec. 2
Cape Girardeau, Perryville chambers to host networking event...
BusinessDec. 2
Dessert shop among new Cape Girardeau businesses

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cyber Monday shoppers expected to set a record on the year's biggest day for online shopping
BusinessDec. 2
Cyber Monday shoppers expected to set a record on the year's biggest day for online shopping
Sponsored: River Radio keeps community connected and entertained
BusinessNov. 26
Sponsored: River Radio keeps community connected and entertained
Midwest Y’allternative brings alt boutique to Broadway
BusinessNov. 26
Midwest Y’allternative brings alt boutique to Broadway
Walmart becomes latest - and biggest - company to roll back its DEI policies
BusinessNov. 26
Walmart becomes latest - and biggest - company to roll back its DEI policies
Late night Insomnia Cookies bakery to open in Cape Girardeau
BusinessNov. 25
Late night Insomnia Cookies bakery to open in Cape Girardeau
Jackson IT business finalist for industry award
BusinessNov. 25
Jackson IT business finalist for industry award
Mercy Southeast adds virtual ICU capabilities
BusinessNov. 25
Mercy Southeast adds virtual ICU capabilities
Saint Francis hires new nurse practitioner, physician assistants
BusinessNov. 25
Saint Francis hires new nurse practitioner, physician assistants
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy