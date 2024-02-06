New school location, boutique host ribbon-cuttings

A new public school facility will be among those celebrating milestones with ribbon-cuttings this week.
• Cape Central Academy’s grand opening will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at 1301 N. Main St.
• Also in Cape Girardeau, the Midwest Y’allternative boutique will celebrate its grand opening at 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at 625 Broadway.
• In Perryville, a ribbon-cutting honoring the Stellar Travel travel company will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at 614 S. Main St.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.