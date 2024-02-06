Cheaper fuel early Christmas gift for commuters

More than half the states in the country now have gas prices below $3 a gallon. Located mainly in the center and southeast of the nation, these help contribute to a national average for regular fuel of just $3.05 a gallon.

Missouri’s average regular fuel price stands substantially below that at $2.69 per gallon. Diesel prices, on average, remain higher, at $3.17 per gallon in Missouri and $3.54 a gallon nationally.

As in previous weeks, the cheapest gasoline may be found in Oklahoma, with average regular fuel prices of $2.47 a gallon. Hawaii maintains the most expensive such prices at $4.57 per gallon.

County averages Monday (per AAA)

• Bollinger: $2.73;

• Cape Girardeau: $2.75;

• Perry: $2.69;