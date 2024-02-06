Cheaper fuel early Christmas gift for commuters

More than half the states in the country now have gas prices below $3 a gallon. Located mainly in the center and southeast of the nation, these help contribute to a national average for regular fuel of just $3.05 a gallon.
Missouri’s average regular fuel price stands substantially below that at $2.69 per gallon. Diesel prices, on average, remain higher, at $3.17 per gallon in Missouri and $3.54 a gallon nationally.
As in previous weeks, the cheapest gasoline may be found in Oklahoma, with average regular fuel prices of $2.47 a gallon. Hawaii maintains the most expensive such prices at $4.57 per gallon.
County averages Monday (per AAA)
• Bollinger: $2.73;
• Cape Girardeau: $2.75;
• Perry: $2.69;
• Scott: $2.86.
Price ranges Monday (per GasBuddy)
• Cape Girardeau: $2.69 to $2.79;
• Jackson: $2.53 to $2.64;
• Perryville: $2.64 to $2.82;
• Scott City: $2.73 to $2.79.
