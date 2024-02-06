Cape Girardeau teacher named a McDonald’s Outstanding Educator

A Cape Girardeau special education teacher is being celebrated for her selection as a 2024 McDonald’s Outstanding Educator.
Kelsey Tuschoff teaches at Cape Central Middle School and was nominated for her dedication to the profession. She has been teaching special education for close to a decade.
"Our local educators consistently give their best to ensure the success of our students," local McDonald’s owner and operator Andi Hilburn-Vaini said in a news release. “Kelsey truly deserves this recognition, and it’s an honor to celebrate all that she does for children in the Cape Girardeau community."
McDonald’s area supervisor Eddie Woods presented Tuschoff with her award. Local McDonald’s restaurants started the Outstanding Educator program five years ago to thank teachers for their dedication to their students and for improving education. Tuschoff was one of more than 400 nominations this year.
