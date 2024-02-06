Cape Girardeau teacher named a McDonald’s Outstanding Educator

"Our local educators consistently give their best to ensure the success of our students," local McDonald’s owner and operator Andi Hilburn-Vaini said in a news release. “Kelsey truly deserves this recognition, and it’s an honor to celebrate all that she does for children in the Cape Girardeau community."

McDonald’s area supervisor Eddie Woods presented Tuschoff with her award. Local McDonald’s restaurants started the Outstanding Educator program five years ago to thank teachers for their dedication to their students and for improving education. Tuschoff was one of more than 400 nominations this year.

