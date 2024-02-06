All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessDecember 14, 2024

Cape Girardeau teacher named a McDonald’s Outstanding Educator

Kelsey Tuschoff, a special education teacher at Cape Central Middle School, has been honored as a 2024 McDonald’s Outstanding Educator for her dedication to student success.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Cape Central Middle School teacher Kelsey Tuschoff received a McDonald's Outstanding Educator award from Hilburn-Vaini McDonald's Area Supervisor Eddie Woods in recognition of her educational dedication. Tuschoff has taught special education for nearly a decade.
Cape Central Middle School teacher Kelsey Tuschoff received a McDonald's Outstanding Educator award from Hilburn-Vaini McDonald's Area Supervisor Eddie Woods in recognition of her educational dedication. Tuschoff has taught special education for nearly a decade.Submitted photo

A Cape Girardeau special education teacher is being celebrated for her selection as a 2024 McDonald’s Outstanding Educator.

Kelsey Tuschoff teaches at Cape Central Middle School and was nominated for her dedication to the profession. She has been teaching special education for close to a decade.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"Our local educators consistently give their best to ensure the success of our students," local McDonald’s owner and operator Andi Hilburn-Vaini said in a news release. “Kelsey truly deserves this recognition, and it’s an honor to celebrate all that she does for children in the Cape Girardeau community."

McDonald’s area supervisor Eddie Woods presented Tuschoff with her award. Local McDonald’s restaurants started the Outstanding Educator program five years ago to thank teachers for their dedication to their students and for improving education. Tuschoff was one of more than 400 nominations this year.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Advertisement
Related
BusinessDec. 13
Wall Street slips at the end of a bumpy week
BusinessDec. 9
Doctor, gastroenterologist join Saint Francis clinics
BusinessDec. 9
New, expanding businesses celebrate with ribbon-cuttings
BusinessDec. 9
Gas prices near lowest levels since 2021

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Teriyaki Madness opens Dec. 20 in Cape Girardeau
BusinessDec. 9
Teriyaki Madness opens Dec. 20 in Cape Girardeau
FRESH new look: Cape Girardeau restaurateurs open new location, launch franchising initiative
BusinessDec. 8
FRESH new look: Cape Girardeau restaurateurs open new location, launch franchising initiative
UnitedHealthcare CEO's shooting opens a door for many to vent frustrations over insurance
BusinessDec. 7
UnitedHealthcare CEO's shooting opens a door for many to vent frustrations over insurance
Paws-itive change: Jackson dog trainers move into new location
BusinessDec. 2
Paws-itive change: Jackson dog trainers move into new location
New school location, boutique host ribbon-cuttings
BusinessDec. 2
New school location, boutique host ribbon-cuttings
Cheaper fuel early Christmas gift for commuters
BusinessDec. 2
Cheaper fuel early Christmas gift for commuters
Cape Girardeau, Perryville chambers to host networking events
BusinessDec. 2
Cape Girardeau, Perryville chambers to host networking events
Dessert shop among new Cape Girardeau businesses
BusinessDec. 2
Dessert shop among new Cape Girardeau businesses
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy