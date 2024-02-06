Cape Girardeau, Perryville chambers to host networking events

Different chambers of commerce are hosting network events this coming week.
• Perryville Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a Business After Hours event from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5 at Independence Health Systems Inc., 800 Kingshighway in Perryville.
• Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will host its First Friday Coffee event from 7 to 8:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6 at Century Casino Cape Girardeau Event Center, 777 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau.
