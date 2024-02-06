Doctor, gastroenterologist join Saint Francis clinics

Two new hires will be working at different Saint Francis Healthcare System partners in Cape Girardeau.

Tolulope Ifabiyi joined as a medical doctor at Saint Francis Clinic-Kingshighway at 1702 N. Kingshighway.

She completed her medical education in 2019 at Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine in Rochester, Minnesota. She completed her internship and residency at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center in Cleveland.

Ifabiyi specializes in primary care and pediatrics. She is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine and the American Board of Pediatrics.