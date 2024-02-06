All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessDecember 9, 2024

Doctor, gastroenterologist join Saint Francis clinics

Saint Francis Healthcare System in Cape Girardeau welcomed doctor Tolulope Ifabiyi and gastroenterology specialist Michele Tanz to their clinics.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Tolulope Ifabiyi
Tolulope Ifabiyi
Michele Tanz
Michele Tanz

Two new hires will be working at different Saint Francis Healthcare System partners in Cape Girardeau.

Tolulope Ifabiyi joined as a medical doctor at Saint Francis Clinic-Kingshighway at 1702 N. Kingshighway.

She completed her medical education in 2019 at Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine in Rochester, Minnesota. She completed her internship and residency at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center in Cleveland.

Ifabiyi specializes in primary care and pediatrics. She is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine and the American Board of Pediatrics.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Gastroenterology specialist Michele Tanz, meanwhile, joined Cape Gastroenterology Specialists at 28 S. Mount Auburn Road.

Tanz, who is board certified by the American Nurses Credentialing Center, completed her medical education in 2014 at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Advertisement
Related
BusinessDec. 9
New, expanding businesses celebrate with ribbon-cuttings
BusinessDec. 9
Gas prices near lowest levels since 2021
BusinessDec. 9
Jackson chamber to hold afterhours, women’s impact networkin...
BusinessDec. 9
Teriyaki Madness opens Dec. 20 in Cape Girardeau

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Stock market today: Nvidia drags Wall Street lower as oil and gold rise
BusinessDec. 9
Stock market today: Nvidia drags Wall Street lower as oil and gold rise
FRESH new look: Cape Girardeau restaurateurs open new location, launch franchising initiative
BusinessDec. 8
FRESH new look: Cape Girardeau restaurateurs open new location, launch franchising initiative
UnitedHealthcare CEO's shooting opens a door for many to vent frustrations over insurance
BusinessDec. 7
UnitedHealthcare CEO's shooting opens a door for many to vent frustrations over insurance
Paws-itive change: Jackson dog trainers move into new location
BusinessDec. 2
Paws-itive change: Jackson dog trainers move into new location
New school location, boutique host ribbon-cuttings
BusinessDec. 2
New school location, boutique host ribbon-cuttings
Cheaper fuel early Christmas gift for commuters
BusinessDec. 2
Cheaper fuel early Christmas gift for commuters
Cape Girardeau, Perryville chambers to host networking events
BusinessDec. 2
Cape Girardeau, Perryville chambers to host networking events
Dessert shop among new Cape Girardeau businesses
BusinessDec. 2
Dessert shop among new Cape Girardeau businesses
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy